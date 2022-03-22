Today, March 22
Chili dog, baked beans, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Wednesday, March 23
Johnny Marzetti, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
Thursday, March 24
Chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, milk variety.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will be on spring break from Friday, March 25 to Friday, April 1.
