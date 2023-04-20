GARRETT — Garrett city workers are busy preparing for spring.
The city pool has been drained and cleaned, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger, with plans to begin filling it later this week. The pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 27.
Workers have constructed three new planters over the winter and are now around the city. Benches will be installed soon. City-wide spring clean-up is planned Saturday, May 20 at Washler Inc.
City Planner Milton Otero said he requested $363,502 in Community Crossing matching grant funds to be released from INDOT for the second round of grants. He is also closing out the 2021-22 grant from $577,342.
A drainage plan change is in the works for a new Dollar General Store to be built at the corner of S.R. 8 and S.R. 327. The new plan will be submitted to the drainage board in the near future, Otero added.
Webb Concrete was the only contractor to submit a quote for this year’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. The bid will be taken under advisement prior to acceptance at the board’s May 2 meeting. Applications for this year’s program will be available at City Hall on that date.
Captain Craig Pepple reported the Garrett Police Department received 202 calls for service between April 3-16. During that time, police issued 10 traffic warnings and four traffic tickets and two city ordinance calls. His report showed four property damage accidents and seven arrests. Four of the arrests were on warrants, two miscellaneous arrests and one for alcohol. Officers recorded 108 business checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 20 code violations in the past two weeks, most for high grass and weeds, junk and rubbish and harborage of vermin. Nine certified letters were sent, 12 abates sent to City Hall, 16 extensions were granted until spring clean-up.
Seven liens were filed against properties, seven abates were sent to City Hall for second offense, two active properties are in court and six are still pending. So far this year, 157 notices have been served, according to her report.
