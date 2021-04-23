GARRETT — Garrett High School teacher David Stevens will lead a group of students and adults from the Garrett community on a 10-day educational sightseeing tour to Scotland and Ireland in June 2022.
These world-wide excursions though EF Tours began in 1987, taking Garrett residents around the world to experience history and culture first-hand.
The package will include airfare, other transportation, lodging and breakfast and dinner each day. An informational meeting will be held in the high school on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. People can contact Stevens by phone at 357-4114, ext. 3219, or by email at dstevens@gkb.k12.in.us for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.