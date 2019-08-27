Officers arrest 29
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 29 people from Aug. 12 through Aug. 18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Trenton Groff, 22, of Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, was arrested Aug. 12 at 12:01 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Virgil Hicks, 19, of Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, was arrested Aug. 12 at 12:18 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alana Fanger, 29, of the 9700 block of St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 12 at 1:44 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rex Roark, 64, of the 200 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 12 at 10:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class B misdemeanor.
Marieza Bosquez, 46, of the 3600 block of Oak Park Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 13 at 12:22 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Bateman, of the 200 block of East Morgan Street, Ashley, was arrested Aug. 13 at 6:30 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Leazier, 41, of the 400 block of Matthews Street, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 13 at 11:45 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for alleged failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bryson Greer, 21, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was arrested Aug. 13 at 1:55 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Traynea Emery, 28, of Omar Street, Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested Aug. 13 at 2:24 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jessica Leamon, 38, of the 200 block of South Union Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 13 at 5:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of a precursor, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kyle Yoquelet, 27, of the 5700 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 14 at 2:03 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brittany Coil, 28, of the 5600 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 14 at 5:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nolan Traylor, 18, of the 5300 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 14 at 5:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tasha Robbins, 36, of the 900 block East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 15 at 2:15 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dustin Foreman, 39, of the 400 block of South Oak, Columbia City was arrested Aug. 15 at 2:47 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Meek, 32, of the 3200 block of Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 15 at noon by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Caleb Baker, 18, of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 15 at 1210 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sabrina Roush, 25, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 15 at 2:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, an possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Reginold Knox, 56, of the 2500 block of Eden Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 15 at 9:29 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug as a Level 3 and Level 4 felony, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trevor Dunn, 23, of the 4900 block of Westbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 15 at 1:10 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dwight Hall, 48, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 16 at 12:04 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Trace Meschberger, 20, of the 2300 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 16 at 2:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Amy Carroll, 34, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 16 at 4:18 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Emily Garrison, 18, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 16 at 8:40 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Brad Gossett, 32, of the 400 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was arrested Aug. 17 at 2:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Carey, 36, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Hudson, was arrested Aug. 17 at 8:13 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a sentencing hearing on charges of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Class D felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
John Buscemi, 24, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 18 at 1:21 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Smith, 25, of the 3900 block of Elmcrest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 18 at 2:01 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jesus Atilano, 26, of the 400 block of Glenn Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 18 at 1:02 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
