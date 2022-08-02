Arrested in Noble County
Adam L. Bolen, 39, of the 400 block of South Main Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 4:41 a.m. July 27 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided.
Brian J. Lutter, 20, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 1000E, LaOtto, was arrested at 7:57 a.m. July 28 on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Tyler A. Mobley, 31, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. July 28 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Jennifer M. Schlabach, 37, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive North, Garrett, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. July 28 by Albion Police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Clifton Marton, 26, of the 200 block of North Pearl Street, Butler, was arrested July 21 by Butler Police on charges of strangulation and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aylana Brown, 26, of the 2500 block of Bridgewood Street, Indianapolis, was arrested July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ronald Deaton, 38, of the 6900 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Abby Utz, 24, of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. July 21 by Auburn Police on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Matthew Anderson, 21, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. July 21 by Butler Police on charges of criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amber McCoy, 34, of the 100 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
William Fraler, 46, of the 300 block of North Union Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. July 22 by Auburn Police on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Justin Wilson, 34, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. July 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Mobley, 31, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. July 23 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Dustin Downs, 49, of the 18800 block of Wesley Chapel Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. July 24 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Sershon, 30, of the 1600 block of West Shoaff Road, Huntertown, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. July 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Coleman, 48, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. July 24 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jake Lucerio, 27, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. July 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Blake Teegardin, 30, of the 200 block of North John Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. July 28 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gregory Royer, 57, of the 700 block of 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:57 a.m. July 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Rylee Schindler, 24, of the 100 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
