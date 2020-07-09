GARRETT — The City of Garrett and DeKalb County Economic Partnership have extended their relationship.
Tuesday, the Garrett Board of Works approved the renewal of a partnership contract with the DeKalb County Economic Partnership through December 2020.
Executive Director Anton King handed out the partnership’s 2019 annual report to board members showing $9.8 million was recorded internally for new businesses last year, an $8.1 million increase from the previous year. The report also showed $19.4 million investment in expansion of businesses and industries in the county in 2019.
King said 20 projects “went over the finish line last year,” valued at over $100 million, with 186 new jobs created. During the recent COVID-19 crisis, the partnership held a “keen interest” in tracing unemployment the range from 21% in April to hovering around 5% currently, compared to a normal 2.5-6.3% rate.
The key thing during the shutdowns was trying getting resources into the hands of businesses and making the right connections to assist employees, he added. King added he sees a relatively good forecast going forward.
“I guess the COVID-19 did have an effect in DeKalb County, but I believe we are moving forward and able to truck through it, and at least our indications we are showing a strong future for 2020,” King said. “Hopefully we are headed, at least right now, in the right direction. We have a very healthy pipeline of projects in the county, as well, as we continue to drive investment into DeKalb County and across all of our communities.”
Following a four-year service fee freeze, Garrett’s 2020 fee for service increased by $3,220 to $14,749 due to increased expenses, King said.
In other business, contractor Kevin Webb was given the green light to begin work on six 50/50 sidewalk improvement projects for a cost of $10,123 in charges for the city, plus $3,000 for tree removal and Americans with Disabilities Act corners.
Discussion continued from the board’s June 16 meeting regarding an interlocal agreement for the cost of moving a utility pole that blocks the entrance of Brennan Estates subdivision on South Second Street about 36 feet north, and for boring a line under the street. The current service is above ground, but it will need to be bored underground due to its proximity to the school complex.
At issue is the $20,000 cost for the work to be done by city for the what is believed to be the nation’s first school-owned subdivision. The 6-acre parcel was gifted to the Garrett High School Building Trades program in 2015. It has since been divided into nine lots, with plans for the infrastructure to be completed in July and the first home started in August.
Following a meeting between city officials, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Superintendent Tonya Weaver and Chad Sutton, director of Garrett High School’s Career Development Program, options include having the city pay the cost, with the school paying back the city when equity becomes available from lot sales with a proposed five-year payback. Plans are to build one home per year.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said there is no rush to enter into the agreement. Brinkerhoff said it needs to be written as a city ordinance to be approved by the Common Council. He added the situation is not at an impasse, but consideration is needed regarding the length of the payback.
Sutton, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said there is not much profit built into the cost of the lots and homes the school is building, as the site is basically a classroom. Two of the lots have been spoken for so far. Sutton said it takes an entire year to complete each project.
Board member Dave Demske, who also is a member of the Common Council, said he is seeking assurance the amount can be paid back in a five-year period in the event a home is not built for a year or two for various reasons.
“It’s a great situation for a small town to work with school,” he said of the project.
City Engineer Aaron Ott also noted repairs to Second Street along that area are planned later this month, with concern the paving of the entrance to the subdivision might fall in the same time frame, as they are using different contractors. He will be working with the developer and with City Planner Milton Otero to coordinate the efforts.
Work on installing fiber-optic lines, scheduled to begin June 18 but delayed due to several positive cases of coronavirus among workers, will resume later this week, according to Electric Department Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch. Four crews are consolidating to work on the job.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded 64 violations between June 16 and July 6. Violations included tall grass and weeds, rubbish and harboring vermin. Her report showed 48 certified letters were sent, 50 code violations were complied with, 10 resulted in liens, and 15 abate notices were forwarded to City Hall.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser’s second-quarter report showed 104 total incidents from April 1 through June 30. Firefighters responded to 54 medical assists, 15 call-backs, and three gas leaks. Firefighters responded to five stand-bys, two mobile home fires, two building fires and two rescue calls.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported workers continue to spray for mosquitoes, trim trees and make repairs at the city pool. Toddler swings have been ordered for one of the expression swings at West Side Park, and downtown trees will be trimmed and shaped this month.
