GARRETT — Garrett High School students were honored during the annual Academic Pride Day program held May 13 in the Performing Arts Center.
Students were presented with department awards from teachers and staff.
Notable performance indicates students maintaining a C- or above average. Academic achievement indicates students maintaining an A- or above average.
Academy
Notable performance
Korbin Allman, Tekhylon Armour, Allison Banks, Austin Clifford, Cassidy Kennedy, Gabrielle McDowell and Morgan Thrush.
Academic achievement
Makaelyn Ellison, Grace Haaser, Claudea Lee, Olivia Myers, Ryleigh Van Buskirk, Abigail Weaver and Emma Welbaum.
Perseverance and creativity award
Jordan Baer, Chloe Best, Trinity Burns, Samantha Cook, Emma Handshoe, Samantha Schroeder, Peyton Simmons and Noemi Vazquez.
CTE
Notable performance
Jessica Culberton, Advanced Accounting, Graphic Design; Clifford Andrews, Horticulture and Agribusiness, Peer Tutoring; Michael Fugate, Intro. to Manufacturing, Intro. to Construction; Nicholas Guy, Intro. to Construction; Keegan Angel, Animal Science; Kyana Martinez, Intro. to Communications; Hayden Williams, Intro. to Accounting; Hailey DeLong, Intro. to Accounting, Commercial Photography; Anthony Semons, Internship, Commercial Photography; Addison Koble, Web Design, Internship and Chloe Best, Interactive Media.
Academic achievement
Cayden Myers, CEA, Honors Economics and Interactive Media; Grace Weller, 3D Drafting and Design, Prin. of Engineering; Sydney Krock, 3D Drafting and Design, CEA; Micah Carlson, Graphic Design; Cody Bickley, Intro. to Manufacturing, Intro. to Construction; Aida Haynes, Advanced Accounting; Alexandria McNay, Horticulture and Agriculture, Peer Tutoring; Emily Caywood-Fralick, Animal Science; Kyle Smith, Intro. to Accounting; Sophia Ruble, Commercial Photography, Intro. to Accounting; Luke Coffman, Intro. to Engineering Design, Digital Electronics and Braydon Kennedy, Intro. to Engineering Design, Digital Electronics.
Perfect score on term exam
Real Adult World
Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Sadie Best, Sheri Boucher, Serenity Lewis, Madilyn Malcolm, Keegan McComb, Robert McMain, Morgan Ostrowski, Treyton Richards and Baylee Werkheiser.
Intro. to Accounting
Trevor Armstrong, Jasen Bailey, Jessica Culbertson, David Edsall, Isabel Fielden, Madison Greene, Aida Haynes, Isabella Hug, Alexandra Leman, Alexander Leon, Hallie McCoy, Andrew Molargik, Giacomo Morucchio, Kamren Pelmear, Kamron Ruiz, Logan Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Deanna Spriggs and Brynn Wilhelm.
Advanced Accounting
Konner DeWitt, Aida Haynes, Christian Hess, Thomas Loeffler, Faith Owen and Sophia Ruble.
Honors Economics
Sarah Cooper, Aiden Custer, Noah Dapp, Creigh Dircksen, Ava Grubbs, Keegan McComb, Cayden Myers, Kathleen Suelzer and Grace Weller.
Computers in Design and Production
Nathan Presswood and Carter Wolfe.
3D Drafting and Design
Grace Weller.
Professional Career Internship
Addison Koble and Bailey Payton and Cierra Wilcoxson.
Principles of Business Management
Nataley Armstrong, Ryan DePew, Konner DeWitt and Abigail Weaver.
I.C.E.
Korbin Allman, Emma Kioski and Macy Newman.
Career Development Program
English and Math
Notable Performance
Gabriel Baker, Algebra; Cody Bickley, English; Thomas Crabtree, Geometry; Tim DePew, English; Nolan Hanchar, English; Edwin Hedrick, Geometry; Kyler Helmkamp, English; James Kimmell, English; Corbin Klenke, English; Damien Montoya, Algebra; Elijah Pinkerton, Algebra; Ian Snyder, Algebra; Wayne Wells, English and Hayden Williams, English.
Academic achievement
Cody Bickley, Geometry; Jacob Borns, Algebra; Luke Coffman, English; Kyle Curtis, English; Aidan Custer, English; Kaleb Gingery, English; Braydon Kennedy, English; James Kimmell, Geometry; Amaya Mitchell, English; Elijah Pinkerton, English; Nathan Presswood, Algebra, English and Jessalyn Smith, Geometry.
Construction Trades
Notable performance
Joel Barkey and Caleb Grim.
Academic achievement
Aidan Custer, Brayden Fisher and Amelya Haiflich.
Structural Welding
Notable performance
Nickolas Barden and Ray Scott.
Academic achievement
Caleb Foster and Spencer Silk.
Heavy Highway
Notable performance
William Goodwin and Joshua McDonald.
Academic achievement
Spencer Silk.
Fine Arts
Notable performance
Coleton Jones, Choir; and Addison Koble, Band; Katherine Lewis, 2D and 3D Art; Ashlynn Mossberger, Choir; Cameron Terry, Band and Annalyiah Vanderpool, 2D Art.
Academic achievement
Katherine Blessinger, Band; Donavan Carmichael, Choir; Madison Carmichael, Choir; Olivia Chappell, Band; Rachael Kilgore, Band; Chandler Minnich, Ceramics; Alyvia Ort, Painting and Marissa Presswood, Painting, Choir.
Language Arts
Notable performance
Lane Sutton, Indiana Studies, Lit. and Comp.; Bryan Tapia, Biblical. Lit. and Comp.; Brookelyn Teegardin, Poetry; Madilyn Malcolm, Composition; Carlinn Best, English 9; Patricia Schuller, English 10 Honors; Alisha Wendell, English 10; Alexandria McNay, English 11; Reece Clingan, Spanish I; Arionna Gordon, Spanish I; Katherine Blessinger, Spanish II; Rachael Kilgore, Spanish II; Chris Newby, Spanish II; Kinleigh Smith, Spanish II; Samantha Cook, Spanish III; Samantha Liechty, Spanish III and Macy Rigsby, Spanish III.
Academic achievement
Sadie Best, Composition; Kathleen Suelzer, Speech; Grace Hess, Student Media; Teagan Koble, English 9 Honors, Spanish I; Drayton Myers, English 9, Spanish II; Jessica Thrush, English 9; Ashlyn Mossberger, English 10 Honors, Spanish II; Samantha Liechty, English 10; Eanna Rowe, English 11; Zak Klopfenstein, English 12 Honors; Addison Ebert, Spanish II; Aida Haynes, Spanish II; Hanna Edsall, Spanish III; Keegan Angel, Spanish IV; Logan Hedges, Spanish IV; and Ava O’Connor, Spanish IV.
Perfect score on term exam
English 9 Honors
Teagan Koble.
Biblical Lit./Composition
Ryan DePew, Logan Hedges, Kenan Kennedy, Hallie McCoy, Titus Peck and Natalie Stewart.
Mathematics
Notable performance
Elijah Pinkerton, Algebra I; Olivia Keck, Algebra I; Landon Davis, Geometry; Isabel Fielden, Geometry; Bryce Krider, Geometry and Mathew Wilhelm Algebra II.
Academic achievement
Kyana Martinez, Algebra I; Nathan Presswood, Algebra I; Jessalyn Smith, Geometry; Kelsey Bergman, Geometry; Makenna Malcolm, Geometry; Jessalyn Smith, Geometry; Taylor Gerke, Algebra II; Aida Haynes, Algebra II; Sadie Best, Pre-Calculus; Creigh Dircksen, Calculus I; Keegan McComb, Calculus II.
Perfect score on term exam
Edwin Hedrick, Geometry; Landon Handshoe, Geometry; Macy Rigsby, Geometry; Jadyn Talley, Geometry; Coleton Jones, Geometry; Aida Haynes, Algebra II; Bree McComb, Algebra II; Cayden Myers, Pre-Calculus; Creigh Dircksen, Calculus.
Physical Education
Notable performance
James Orick-Maurer, Sportsmanship, Teamwork, Effort; Deann Spriggs, Outstanding Effort; Austin Burritt, Citizenship, Outstanding Effort; Kelsey Bergman, Leadership, Sportsmanship; Brooklyn Jacobs, Outstanding Effort, Sportsmanship and Aiden Orth, Sportsmanship, Teamwork, Effort.
Academic achievement
Caleb Grim, Male Strength Award; Tia Spiece, Female Strength Award; Zakary Klopfenstein, Leadership; Creigh Dircksen, 100 percent Effort Award; Aida Haynes, 100 percent Effort Award and Zachary Warfield, Comeback Effort Award.
Science
Notable performance
Katherine Blessinger, Biology; Lola Hanchar, PLTW: Prin. Of Biomed; Drayton Myers, Integrative Chem. Physics; Jessalyn Smith, Integrative Chem. Physics; Matthew Craig, Chemistry and Faith Gilbert, Chemistry.
Academic Achievement
Aida Haynes, Biology; Andrew Molargik, Biology; Macy Rigsby, Biology; Alexander Leon, Integrative Chem. Physics; Taylor Gerke, Earth Space Science; Nataley Armstrong, Chemistry; Kelsey Bergman, Chemistry and Kyana Martinez, Integrative Chem. Physics.
Social Studies
Notable performance
Katelynn Joseph, Geograph/World History; Jailynn Lopez, U.S. History/Government; Zack Warfield, U.S. History/Government and Gavin Weller, Geography/World History.
Academic achievement
Nataley Armstrong, American Studies; Faith Gilbert, American Studies; Alexandria McNay, U.S. History/Government; Cayden Myers, American Studies; Aiden Orth, Geography/World History; Daleth Rodriguez, American Studies; Eanna Rowe, U.S. History/Government; Sophia Ruble, American Studies; Noemi Vasquez, American Studies; Emma Welbaum, American Studies and Baylee Werkheiser, U.S. History/Government.
Perfect score on term exam
American Studies
Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Chloe Best, Rylee Fisher, Giacomo Morucchio, Cayden Myers, Jaxson Nodine, Ava O’Connor, Morgan Ostrowski, Faith Owen, Victoria Perkins, Treyton Richards, Noah Walter and Abigail Weaver.
U.S. History
Joel Barkey, Elizabeth Gilbert, Josh McDonald, Alexandria McNay, Blanca Orellana, Jacob Raske, Eanna Rowe, Brookelyn Teegardin, Zack Warfield, Baylee Werkheiser, Addison West and Mark William.
World History/Civilization
Brooklyn Jacobs.
Welcome to the discussion.
