GARRETT — Garrett High School students were honored during the annual Academic Pride Day program held May 13 in the Performing Arts Center.

Students were presented with department awards from teachers and staff.

Notable performance indicates students maintaining a C- or above average. Academic achievement indicates students maintaining an A- or above average.

Academy

Notable performance

Korbin Allman, Tekhylon Armour, Allison Banks, Austin Clifford, Cassidy Kennedy, Gabrielle McDowell and Morgan Thrush.

Academic achievement

Makaelyn Ellison, Grace Haaser, Claudea Lee, Olivia Myers, Ryleigh Van Buskirk, Abigail Weaver and Emma Welbaum.

Perseverance and creativity award

Jordan Baer, Chloe Best, Trinity Burns, Samantha Cook, Emma Handshoe, Samantha Schroeder, Peyton Simmons and Noemi Vazquez.

CTE

Notable performance

Jessica Culberton, Advanced Accounting, Graphic Design; Clifford Andrews, Horticulture and Agribusiness, Peer Tutoring; Michael Fugate, Intro. to Manufacturing, Intro. to Construction; Nicholas Guy, Intro. to Construction; Keegan Angel, Animal Science; Kyana Martinez, Intro. to Communications; Hayden Williams, Intro. to Accounting; Hailey DeLong, Intro. to Accounting, Commercial Photography; Anthony Semons, Internship, Commercial Photography; Addison Koble, Web Design, Internship and Chloe Best, Interactive Media.

Academic achievement

Cayden Myers, CEA, Honors Economics and Interactive Media; Grace Weller, 3D Drafting and Design, Prin. of Engineering; Sydney Krock, 3D Drafting and Design, CEA; Micah Carlson, Graphic Design; Cody Bickley, Intro. to Manufacturing, Intro. to Construction; Aida Haynes, Advanced Accounting; Alexandria McNay, Horticulture and Agriculture, Peer Tutoring; Emily Caywood-Fralick, Animal Science; Kyle Smith, Intro. to Accounting; Sophia Ruble, Commercial Photography, Intro. to Accounting; Luke Coffman, Intro. to Engineering Design, Digital Electronics and Braydon Kennedy, Intro. to Engineering Design, Digital Electronics.

Perfect score on term exam

Real Adult World

Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Sadie Best, Sheri Boucher, Serenity Lewis, Madilyn Malcolm, Keegan McComb, Robert McMain, Morgan Ostrowski, Treyton Richards and Baylee Werkheiser.

Intro. to Accounting

Trevor Armstrong, Jasen Bailey, Jessica Culbertson, David Edsall, Isabel Fielden, Madison Greene, Aida Haynes, Isabella Hug, Alexandra Leman, Alexander Leon, Hallie McCoy, Andrew Molargik, Giacomo Morucchio, Kamren Pelmear, Kamron Ruiz, Logan Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Deanna Spriggs and Brynn Wilhelm.

Advanced Accounting

Konner DeWitt, Aida Haynes, Christian Hess, Thomas Loeffler, Faith Owen and Sophia Ruble.

Honors Economics

Sarah Cooper, Aiden Custer, Noah Dapp, Creigh Dircksen, Ava Grubbs, Keegan McComb, Cayden Myers, Kathleen Suelzer and Grace Weller.

Computers in Design and Production

Nathan Presswood and Carter Wolfe.

3D Drafting and Design

Grace Weller.

Professional Career Internship

Addison Koble and Bailey Payton and Cierra Wilcoxson.

Principles of Business Management

Nataley Armstrong, Ryan DePew, Konner DeWitt and Abigail Weaver.

I.C.E.

Korbin Allman, Emma Kioski and Macy Newman.

Career Development Program

English and Math

Notable Performance

Gabriel Baker, Algebra; Cody Bickley, English; Thomas Crabtree, Geometry; Tim DePew, English; Nolan Hanchar, English; Edwin Hedrick, Geometry; Kyler Helmkamp, English; James Kimmell, English; Corbin Klenke, English; Damien Montoya, Algebra; Elijah Pinkerton, Algebra; Ian Snyder, Algebra; Wayne Wells, English and Hayden Williams, English.

Academic achievement

Cody Bickley, Geometry; Jacob Borns, Algebra; Luke Coffman, English; Kyle Curtis, English; Aidan Custer, English; Kaleb Gingery, English; Braydon Kennedy, English; James Kimmell, Geometry; Amaya Mitchell, English; Elijah Pinkerton, English; Nathan Presswood, Algebra, English and Jessalyn Smith, Geometry.

Construction Trades

Notable performance

Joel Barkey and Caleb Grim.

Academic achievement

Aidan Custer, Brayden Fisher and Amelya Haiflich.

Structural Welding

Notable performance

Nickolas Barden and Ray Scott.

Academic achievement

Caleb Foster and Spencer Silk.

Heavy Highway

Notable performance

William Goodwin and Joshua McDonald.

Academic achievement

Spencer Silk.

Fine Arts

Notable performance

Coleton Jones, Choir; and Addison Koble, Band; Katherine Lewis, 2D and 3D Art; Ashlynn Mossberger, Choir; Cameron Terry, Band and Annalyiah Vanderpool, 2D Art.

Academic achievement

Katherine Blessinger, Band; Donavan Carmichael, Choir; Madison Carmichael, Choir; Olivia Chappell, Band; Rachael Kilgore, Band; Chandler Minnich, Ceramics; Alyvia Ort, Painting and Marissa Presswood, Painting, Choir.

Language Arts

Notable performance

Lane Sutton, Indiana Studies, Lit. and Comp.; Bryan Tapia, Biblical. Lit. and Comp.; Brookelyn Teegardin, Poetry; Madilyn Malcolm, Composition; Carlinn Best, English 9; Patricia Schuller, English 10 Honors; Alisha Wendell, English 10; Alexandria McNay, English 11; Reece Clingan, Spanish I; Arionna Gordon, Spanish I; Katherine Blessinger, Spanish II; Rachael Kilgore, Spanish II; Chris Newby, Spanish II; Kinleigh Smith, Spanish II; Samantha Cook, Spanish III; Samantha Liechty, Spanish III and Macy Rigsby, Spanish III.

Academic achievement

Sadie Best, Composition; Kathleen Suelzer, Speech; Grace Hess, Student Media; Teagan Koble, English 9 Honors, Spanish I; Drayton Myers, English 9, Spanish II; Jessica Thrush, English 9; Ashlyn Mossberger, English 10 Honors, Spanish II; Samantha Liechty, English 10; Eanna Rowe, English 11; Zak Klopfenstein, English 12 Honors; Addison Ebert, Spanish II; Aida Haynes, Spanish II; Hanna Edsall, Spanish III; Keegan Angel, Spanish IV; Logan Hedges, Spanish IV; and Ava O’Connor, Spanish IV.

Perfect score on term exam

English 9 Honors

Teagan Koble.

Biblical Lit./Composition

Ryan DePew, Logan Hedges, Kenan Kennedy, Hallie McCoy, Titus Peck and Natalie Stewart.

Mathematics

Notable performance

Elijah Pinkerton, Algebra I; Olivia Keck, Algebra I; Landon Davis, Geometry; Isabel Fielden, Geometry; Bryce Krider, Geometry and Mathew Wilhelm Algebra II.

Academic achievement

Kyana Martinez, Algebra I; Nathan Presswood, Algebra I; Jessalyn Smith, Geometry; Kelsey Bergman, Geometry; Makenna Malcolm, Geometry; Jessalyn Smith, Geometry; Taylor Gerke, Algebra II; Aida Haynes, Algebra II; Sadie Best, Pre-Calculus; Creigh Dircksen, Calculus I; Keegan McComb, Calculus II.

Perfect score on term exam

Edwin Hedrick, Geometry; Landon Handshoe, Geometry; Macy Rigsby, Geometry; Jadyn Talley, Geometry; Coleton Jones, Geometry; Aida Haynes, Algebra II; Bree McComb, Algebra II; Cayden Myers, Pre-Calculus; Creigh Dircksen, Calculus.

Physical Education

Notable performance

James Orick-Maurer, Sportsmanship, Teamwork, Effort; Deann Spriggs, Outstanding Effort; Austin Burritt, Citizenship, Outstanding Effort; Kelsey Bergman, Leadership, Sportsmanship; Brooklyn Jacobs, Outstanding Effort, Sportsmanship and Aiden Orth, Sportsmanship, Teamwork, Effort.

Academic achievement

Caleb Grim, Male Strength Award; Tia Spiece, Female Strength Award; Zakary Klopfenstein, Leadership; Creigh Dircksen, 100 percent Effort Award; Aida Haynes, 100 percent Effort Award and Zachary Warfield, Comeback Effort Award.

Science

Notable performance

Katherine Blessinger, Biology; Lola Hanchar, PLTW: Prin. Of Biomed; Drayton Myers, Integrative Chem. Physics; Jessalyn Smith, Integrative Chem. Physics; Matthew Craig, Chemistry and Faith Gilbert, Chemistry.

Academic Achievement

Aida Haynes, Biology; Andrew Molargik, Biology; Macy Rigsby, Biology; Alexander Leon, Integrative Chem. Physics; Taylor Gerke, Earth Space Science; Nataley Armstrong, Chemistry; Kelsey Bergman, Chemistry and Kyana Martinez, Integrative Chem. Physics.

Social Studies

Notable performance

Katelynn Joseph, Geograph/World History; Jailynn Lopez, U.S. History/Government; Zack Warfield, U.S. History/Government and Gavin Weller, Geography/World History.

Academic achievement

Nataley Armstrong, American Studies; Faith Gilbert, American Studies; Alexandria McNay, U.S. History/Government; Cayden Myers, American Studies; Aiden Orth, Geography/World History; Daleth Rodriguez, American Studies; Eanna Rowe, U.S. History/Government; Sophia Ruble, American Studies; Noemi Vasquez, American Studies; Emma Welbaum, American Studies and Baylee Werkheiser, U.S. History/Government.

Perfect score on term exam

American Studies

Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Chloe Best, Rylee Fisher, Giacomo Morucchio, Cayden Myers, Jaxson Nodine, Ava O’Connor, Morgan Ostrowski, Faith Owen, Victoria Perkins, Treyton Richards, Noah Walter and Abigail Weaver.

U.S. History

Joel Barkey, Elizabeth Gilbert, Josh McDonald, Alexandria McNay, Blanca Orellana, Jacob Raske, Eanna Rowe, Brookelyn Teegardin, Zack Warfield, Baylee Werkheiser, Addison West and Mark William.

World History/Civilization

Brooklyn Jacobs.

Another story with more awards and honors will appear in next week’s edition.

