National Honor Society to
conduct food drive Sunday
GARRETT — The Garrett High School National Honor Society's annual door-to-door food drive will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
NHS members will collect food items and/or monetary contributions to donate to the Community Care Food Pantry in Garrett.
Students will practice social distancing, but if individuals are invited to leave items outside the front door for students to pick those up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.