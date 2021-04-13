St. Martin’s Closet has re-opened
GARRETT — After being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19, St. Martin’s Closet has re-opened.
St. Martin’s Closet is located at 308 S. Peters St.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4-6 p.m. each Thursday.
Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
For more information, call 357-0382.
Alumni reunion to take place July 16-17
GARRETT — After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garrett Schools Alumni Association has announced “Alumni Weekend” will take place July 16-17.
The annual Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Golf Outing will take place Friday, July 16 at the Garrett Country Club.
An alumni reunion in Eastside Park will take place Saturday, July 17.
The organization said more details will be announced in the spring newsletter.
For more information, visit the website, garrettschoolsalumni.com, the Facebook page or email garrettschoolsalumni@gmail.com.
National Day of Prayer rally is May 6
AUBURN — The 2021 National Day of Prayer is planned for Thursday, May 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Kruse Plaza, on C.R. 11-A south of Auburn and west of Interstate 69, exit 326. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Micah Clark, executive director of American Family Association of Indiana. Special music will be presented by Jensen Snyder of Waterloo.
This year’s theme is “Love, Life and Liberty” from II Corinthians 3:17, which reads, “Now the Lord is Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.”
Attendees will be screened before entering. Masks will be available and are recommended but not required. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the venue, organizers said.
Admission is free, but people attending are asked to donate a non-perishable food item or paper product.
Fundraiser meal to benefit restoration project
AUBURN — A homemade beef and noodle dinner is planned Saturday, May 1 at the Jackson Township Fire Hall at 3390 C.R. 60 south of Auburn. The event is a fundraiser for the historic Jackson Center Grange Hall restoration project.
The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. The menu includes homemade beef and noodles, real mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade pie and drink for a freewill donation. One-pound packages of noodles will also be available for sale during the dinner.
The grange hall will be open from 3:30-7 p.m. for people to see before restoration work begins. Other events on May 1 include opening day of the Jackson Township athletic ballpark with games beginning at 1 p.m., and tours of Cook’s Village at 5815 C.R. 35 from 2-4 p.m.
