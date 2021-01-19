Heavily-favored Garrett, who entered play ranked fourth in Class 3A, was knocked off in the quarter-final round of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Wednesday. The Railroader boys were defeated in two tournament games.
Garrett 62, Fremont 24
Garrett led a depleted Fremont girls team 12-0 after the first quarter and by 21 points at halftime on the way to a 62-24 win in the NECC tournament at Fremont Jan. 11.
The Eagles played with several regulars, including Jada Rhonehouse and Eva Foulk, in quarantine.
After Garrett’s big start, Fremont closed to within seven, 14-7, with 5:42 left in the half. The Railroaders finished the half with an 18-4 run to lead 32-11 at the break.
Bailey Kelham had 23 points and four rebounds to lead Garrett, who had eight players score. Taylor Gerke had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Faith Owen hit three three-pointers for nine points and also had three steals. Nataley Armstrong had six assists and two steals, and Sadie Best had two steals.
Angola 44, Garrett 38
At Angola Wednesday, the host Hornets broke a 30-30 tie to knock off the Railroaders 44-38.
Senior Hanna Knoll led Angola with 17 points, freshman Riley Pepple had 14 and junior Lauren Leach added 10. Knoll added seven rebounds to go with three assists and three steals. Senior Megan Nisun added eight rebounds and two steals.
Garrett got 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals from Morgan Ostrowski and 11 points and five boards from Bailey Kelham. Nataley Armstrong and Faith Owen had five assists each.
Angola led 15-14 after a quarter and 24-18 at halftime. Garrett rallied in the third, outscoring Angola 12-6 for a 30-all tie.
Garrett boys defeated twice in NECC
Garrett’s boys basketball team suffered two losses in NECC tournament action.
Fremont 63, Garrett 52
On Jan. 12, the Railroaders traveled to Fremont, where they lost 63-52. The game was close until the fourth quarter, when Fremont held a 19-11 scoring advantage.
Kyle Smith led all scorers with 27 points, including seven three-pointers. Jasen Bailey finished with 10 points, including two threes and five assists.
Luke Coffman scored six points and had three steals. Blake Ratcliffe had three points and five rebounds.
Tom Davis holds the Garrett record with eight threes made in a Dec. 22, 1990 contest.
Eastside 60, Garrett 38
In the consolation round Thursday, the Railroaders traveled to Butler to face Eastside.
The Railroaders led 11-9 after the first quarter, but host Eastside outscored Garrett 40-15 in the middle two quarters to blow the game open.
Hugh Henderson had 13 points to lead the Blazers (7-2). Santino Brewer and Gabe Trevino added 12 each.
Freshman Drayton Myers led Garrett (2-10) with 16 points, including four three-point field goals. Jasen Bailey added eight points, all coming at the free throw line.
Blake Ratcliffe grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds. Konner DeWitt and Lukas Swager had five rebounds each. Luke Coffman had three assists.
