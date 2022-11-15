GARRETT — Garrett school students honored veterans during programs held Friday in the Performing Arts Center.
All sessions began with Boy Scouts from Troops 178 and 169 presenting the colors, followed by the high school choirs and band singing and playing the national anthem and senior Katie Blessinger playing taps.
The high school program was held in two 30-minute sessions in the afternoon. Principal Matt Smith began by sharing the history of Armistice Day and its evolution to Veterans Day through the years.
Student council president Alex Custer welcomed guest speaker Joe Foster, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. (Ret.), a recipient of the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal, among honors.
Foster is currently in a two-year program to earn secondary education certification from Purdue University Fort Wayne through which he is currently assigned as a student teacher at Garrett of High School with American studies instructor Mark Claxton.
A 1988 graduate of West Point, Foster shared the history of service in the military from the earliest days of our country and the importance of thanking those who have served and continuing the tradition of serving today.
“During the Revolutionary War, it was the farmers, merchants and printers — ordinary men who joined the ranks of the Continental Army. For nearly eight years, these volunteers, who were ill equipped, poorly fed and with very little training, fought through hot summers, storms and harsh winters to defeat one of the world’s most formidable armies of the time,” he said.
“Throughout our history, time and again, we have witnessed common citizen soldiers accomplishing the near-impossible battle to keep our shores free,” noting the number of wars and conflicts in our country’s history.
“Although we may often debate the causes of these wars, or the justifications of sending our military into harm’s way, we must never question their courage,” Foster added.
“What is it that would shape these beliefs and drive this level of devotion — this commitment to fight regardless of the odds? The rights accorded to and the duties required of us as citizens relate in many was to this notion of service,” he added. “One aspect of citizenship is protecting the safety and rights of others.”
Foster noted recruiting shortfalls in 2022 and forecast to continue in 2023, he told students graduating in the next few years will have many options for taking that next step in their lives.
He praised the school’s wide variety of programs for college-bound and career development programs. “A few others still have selected another path — a calling that will lead them to serve in one of our armed forces.
Foster listed threats to our peace and freedom from all over the world today.
“Nobody hates war more than a soldier,” he said. “And while we all pray to avoid armed conflict and open hostilities, it would be naïve to assume that could not happen. We must be prepared.”
He shared the mantra he first heard as he entered service — “Pray for peace, but prepare for war.”
He closed by advising students undecided as to the path they might take in their futures to consider sitting down with a recruiter to explore options.
“We must continue to fill the ranks with the best and brightest of our country today, but we can’t do that unless we have some of the best and brightest serving,” Foster said.
At the conclusion of the program, Foster was presented with a U.S. flag that once flew over Mt. Vernon, home of the first U.S. general, on Oct. 6, National Teacher Day. The flag was in a wooden triangle flag case fashioned by students in the school’s Career Development Program.
A video, “Peace through Strength,” by Ronald Reagan was presented during the middle and high school sessions.
Programs were also held for J.E. Ober Elementary students in the morning and retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Gunnery Sgt. Nick Hess was guest speaker. He was introduced by his daughter Grace Hess, a senior at Garrett High School.
