BUTLER — Getting consistent scoring from more than one source has been an issue for Garrett’s girls basketball team this season.
Playing and getting in a rhythm on the floor has been an issue as well.
It was evident in Saturday’s 56-42 loss at Eastside.
Despite trailing from start to finish, the Railroaders were within eight points with just under four minutes remaining and had several chances to make it a two-possession game but couldn’t convert.
“We’re just not good enough right now,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “We get wide open looks and we don’t make shots — 1-of-16 from three in the first half. All 16 might have been uncontested but I can safely say 13 of them were uncontested.
“If they’re going to put two on Bailey (Kelham), somebody else has to score. That’s all there is to it,” he said. “We harp on this, and we shoot and shoot and shoot and shoot and then we come out here, some people are engaged and some people aren’t engaged. Some people are ready and some people aren’t ready.”
Kelham drew the attention of two and sometimes three Blazers whenever she touched the ball Saturday and still managed to score 12 points.
While Garrett struggled to score in the first half, freshman Sarah DePew connected for several three-pointers in the second half — five on the night — giving the visitors some more scoring punch.
DePew’s last three, coming with 3:52 left in regulation, had Garrett within 48-40. After an Eastside miss, the Railroaders missed two free throws on their next trip and were unable to draw closer on other opportunities.
Eastside finished the game on an 8-2 run, capped by a blocked shot and coast-to-coast drive by Grace Kreischer with 37 seconds left for the final margin.
“Hopefully we can get in a rhythm by playing some games,” Lapadot said. “Six games in seven weeks is ridiculous — that’s what we’ve played.
“You see our numbers are down — we can’t practice full court — so playing games is what we need, so hopefully this stretch of playing Tuesday and something else the rest of the month will get us going to where we can find a rhythm.
“I thought Sarah DePew did a great job,” Lapadot said. “That’s a lot of pressure when nobody can make a basket and we’re telling a freshman, ‘You’ve got to go do it.’
“Bailey gets to double digits and had a couple of looks to get to about 15ish. That’s pretty dang good against two people on you all night long.,”
Eastside jumped ahead early on threes from Paige Traxler and Jayci Kitchen. Later, a steal and score by Kitchen, a transition score by Lily Kreischer and a bucket in the paint from Haley Wies gave Eastside a 14-7 lead after a quarter.
The lead reached 11 points early in the second before Maddy Schenkel scored in the lane and Kaitlyn Bergman picked up a free throw for Garrett, cutting the margin to 18-10 with 3:46 left in the half.
Sydnee Kessler hit a three at the buzzer to give Eastside a 28-14 lead at the break.
Aida Haynes hit a three early in the third, and after an Eastside miss, Kelham scored at the other end to draw Garrett within nine.
Later in the third, Eastside turned the ball over on four straight possessions. Kelham hit two free throws and DePew hit a corner three as Garrett pulled within seven, 34-27, with three minutes left in the third.
Grace Kreischer scored all 11 of her team’s points in the quarter to keep the Blazers in front.
Kreischer answered DePew’s three with one of her own and scored after a Garrett turnover to give the Blazers a 39-30 lead with eight minutes to play.
Traxler scored Eastside’s first seven points of the fourth — on a scoop shot, a three and a bucket after a Garrett miss — to extend the hosts’ lead to 46-32.
Traxler led three Blazers in double figures with 18 points. Grace Kreischer finished with 15. Kessler added 10.
Schenkel picked up six points, Aida Haynes had five, Bergman added three and Emma LaPato had a free throw.
“I thought we played much better in the second half,” Lapadot said. “We’re not that bad, but playing good and playing bad for us right now is simply a fact of making baskets.
“We run good offense but miss wide-open shots. When you can’t score, every single possession on the other end is life-and-death because you’re scraping and clawing to hang close until hopefully you start making some and making a run.”
Garrett is 2-5 in all games and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Eastside improved to 5-2 in all games and 3-0 in the NECC.
Eastside JV 38, Garrett 4
Eight players scored as Eastside won a two-quarter reserve contest.
Alysha Baker, Adelaide Elden and Addison Moughler scored eight points each for the reserve Blazers. Lilli Cline and Paige Kreischer had four each. Serenitie Davis, Reese Shull and Avery Wilson scored two each.
Miley Sparkman and Addisyn Terry had two points each for Garrett.
