GARRETT — Twenty wagons participated in the annual Garrett Christmas Parade on Nov. 23.
Judges selected the following winners:
Judges Award (best of all other classes— Garrett FFA, sponsored by Garrett State Bank, driven by Mike Howe;
Best Decorated Wagon (overall) — Garrett Queens, sponsored by Knott Excavating and driven by John Diffendarfer;
Best Musical Wagon (singing and/or music) — Holiday Helpers, sponsored by the Hair Shed, driven by Ed Steele;
Most Original and Creative Entry — Garrett Parks Authority, sponsored by Custer Grain Company, driven by Terry King; and
Best Decorated Team of Horses — Ellie Paige Dancers, sponsored by Insurance Trustees and driven by Christy Kruckenberg.
