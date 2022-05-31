Library's book return damaged
GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library's outside book return box by the alley has been damaged, but patrons can still return materials.
Library officials ask patrons to either return books and materials in person or take them to a neighboring Evergreen library until the return box can be replaced.
As a reminder, the library does not charge overdue fees.
