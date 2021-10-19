Dorothy Diederich

GARRETT — Dorothy J. Diederich, 88, of Garrett, died Oct. 11, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Shirley Polinuk

LAOTTO — Shirley A. Polinuk, 83, of LaOtto, died Oct. 11, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Terry Krider

AVILLA — Terry A. Krider, 58, of Avilla, died Oct. 8, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Ryan Dimmich

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Ryan A. Dimmich, 43, of Matthews, North Carolina and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2021.

Heritage Forrest Lawn Funeral Home, Matthews, is handling arrangements.

Shawn Foltz

AUBURN — Shawn M. Foltz, 43, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Beverly Myers

AUBURN — Beverly J. Myers, 89, of Auburn, died Oct. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Dolores Shoudel

AUBURN — Dolores M. Shoudel, 87, of Auburn, died Oct. 12, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Thrush

AUBURN — Carolyn R. Thrush, 87, of Auburn, died Oct. 11, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Theo Webb

AUBURN — Theo R. Webb, 89, of Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Amanda Fike

BUTLER — Amanda Rae (Maberson) Fike, 38, of Butler, died Oct. 10, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jim Lepley

ASHLEY — Jim Lepley, 94, of Ashley, died Oct. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Charles Brantley

HAMILTON — Charles Edward Brantley, 82, of Hamilton, died Oct. 8, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Inez Blake

KENDALLVILLE — Inez Blake, 81, of Kendallville, died Oct. 13, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Tona Halsey

KENDALLVILLE — Tona Halsey, 87, of Kendallville, died Oct. 7, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Geoffrey Lung

KENDALLVILLE — Geoffrey Todd Lung, 56, of Kendallville, died Oct. 5, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Diane Perkins

KENDALLVILLE — Diane Daisy Perkins, 80, of Kendallville, died Oct. 13, 2021.

Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, Zionsville, is handling arrangements.

Polly Stanley

KENDALLVILLE — Polly Stanley, 85, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

