Dorothy Diederich
GARRETT — Dorothy J. Diederich, 88, of Garrett, died Oct. 11, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Shirley Polinuk
LAOTTO — Shirley A. Polinuk, 83, of LaOtto, died Oct. 11, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Terry Krider
AVILLA — Terry A. Krider, 58, of Avilla, died Oct. 8, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Ryan Dimmich
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Ryan A. Dimmich, 43, of Matthews, North Carolina and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2021.
Heritage Forrest Lawn Funeral Home, Matthews, is handling arrangements.
Shawn Foltz
AUBURN — Shawn M. Foltz, 43, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Beverly Myers
AUBURN — Beverly J. Myers, 89, of Auburn, died Oct. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Dolores Shoudel
AUBURN — Dolores M. Shoudel, 87, of Auburn, died Oct. 12, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Thrush
AUBURN — Carolyn R. Thrush, 87, of Auburn, died Oct. 11, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Theo Webb
AUBURN — Theo R. Webb, 89, of Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Amanda Fike
BUTLER — Amanda Rae (Maberson) Fike, 38, of Butler, died Oct. 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jim Lepley
ASHLEY — Jim Lepley, 94, of Ashley, died Oct. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Charles Brantley
HAMILTON — Charles Edward Brantley, 82, of Hamilton, died Oct. 8, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Inez Blake
KENDALLVILLE — Inez Blake, 81, of Kendallville, died Oct. 13, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Tona Halsey
KENDALLVILLE — Tona Halsey, 87, of Kendallville, died Oct. 7, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Geoffrey Lung
KENDALLVILLE — Geoffrey Todd Lung, 56, of Kendallville, died Oct. 5, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Diane Perkins
KENDALLVILLE — Diane Daisy Perkins, 80, of Kendallville, died Oct. 13, 2021.
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, Zionsville, is handling arrangements.
Polly Stanley
KENDALLVILLE — Polly Stanley, 85, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
