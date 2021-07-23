GARRETT — More questions than answers were raised regarding a right-of-way for a property south of the dead end of South Guilford Street at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Board of Works.
Developer Don Harvey’s plans to develop the property into multiple single homes has been replaced with three single homes that are already completed.
The proposed right-of-way would access the large remaining lot for a single dwelling that backs up on Fifth Avenue to the south. Harvey wants to open an access to the property but needs permission from the Board of Works to move forward.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said more information on the plat is needed before any decision on the project can be made. Discussion will continue at the Aug. 3 meeting.
Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported a demonstration of a centrifuge at the plant last week went well, processing 70,000 gallons of sludge in three days. He is awaiting reports of how the system worked out. While similar to a proposed system, the centrifuge on display was a truck-mounted system.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said he hopes a centrifuge will soon be a reality for the plant, but Schlosser noted a 22-week lead time is needed for delivery once the order is made.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported a large outage last week — affecting areas of the Industrial Park on Taylor Road between the CSX tracks and S.R. 8, and everything north between C.R. 7 and C.R. 40 — was remedied in 39 minutes. The cause was an automatic splice cutter failure located on Taylor Road near Bohren Trucking, he said.
City Engineer Aaron Ott said he is working with City Planner Milton Otero for estimates for projects to submit in the next round of Community Crossing matching grants that are due July 31. A pre-construction meeting is planned with E&B Paving regarding a road to the Handshoe property east of town, Ott said.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 74 violations between July 6-19 for various combinations of high grass, weeds, rubbish, harborage of vermin and vehicles.
Her report showed 74 certified letters sent, 48 violations complied and 45 abatementss forwarded to City Hall for non-compliance billing. Three abatements were also forwarded to the street department for clean-up.
Fiandt said the city is not picking on everyone for code violations. He has been “catching grief” for the number of violations, including for his own church parsonage.
“These ordinances are for all,” he said, adding if residents have trouble making compliance, they should call the code enforcement office in City Hall.
Fiandt also requested city crews cut down the high weeds at a property on East Quincy Street that is awaiting demolition.
The Garrett Police Department answered 226 calls for service from July 2-18, according to Police Chief Roland McPherson.
Police handled 65 city ordinance calls, issued 31 traffic warnings, wrote 16 traffic tickets and investigated seven property damage accidents.
Fourteen total arrests were made, of which nine were non-residents. Of those arrests, three were traffic violations, two were warrants served and five were miscellaneous arrests. Four drug arrests were reported, two for marijuana, one for paraphernalia and one miscellaneous drug arrest. Officers also recorded 15 business checks during the period.
Mowing is in full swing and crews have been spraying for mosquitos on a weekly basis, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
Summer workers continue to paint curbs. The caboose at Feick Park has received a new coat of paint. Stencil work on the exterior will be done at a later date, he added. The pool will close for the season at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Workers continue to trim trees in both streets and alleys and repair potholes where needed.
Fiandt thanked Mossberger for his department’s efforts in helping make last weekend’s Garrett Alumni Association reunion in Eastside Park a success.
