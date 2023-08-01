Bennett A. Noel
U.S. Air Force 1950-1987 Korean War 1951-1953
Banner placement: Along the west side of the 600 block of North Randolph Street.
Bennett Noel was born on March 6, 1932.
He joined the Indiana National Guard on Feb. 18, 1950 while a student at Garrett High School.
On Feb. 1, 1951, he was called to active duty for 21 months to serve during the Korean War.
On Aug. 29, 1952, he married Patricia Owens. They had two children, Michael and Janice.
On Oct. 1,1961, he was once again called to active duty for one year due to the building of the Berlin Wall. While on this deployment, he was deployed to an air base near Metz, France. After serving in France, he returned to the Baer Field Base in Fort Wayne. In 1976, he was deployed again, this time to England for a short term and yet, once again to Turkey in 1983.
During all the other years, he was stateside and trained in Michigan, Wisconsin, California, Georgia and New Mexico.
On April 3, 1987, he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant. Mr. Bennett received the Air Force’s Commendation Metal for service. On May 1, 1987, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Gov. Robert Orr.
Mr. Bennett is currently a resident of Waynedale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.