GARRETT — Garrett Museum of Art will celebrate the opening of its new show featuring artwork by Kenton Yoder and Lisa Pelo on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5-8 p.m.
The artists will be giving a talk about their work at 6:30 p.m. at the museum at 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett. The opening is free, open to the public, and all ages are welcome. The show will run through Oct. 11.
Kenton Yoder discovered painting at 56, after working in the model toy industry, dabbling in stained-glass design, and designing origamic architecture. He started painting in the abstract style, which is considered one of the most challenging genres in which to paint meaningful work, but he said he continues to enjoy the challenge.
After painting for six years, he is beginning to find his path, which is exploring textures and colors and their relationships with different moods, he said. So far, he has resisted his own efforts to develop a signature style that would be instantly recognizable.
Yoder has received numerous awards and has been invited to show his work at several solo and group exhibitions. His work was featured at Arts on Main Gallery in Elkhart, which represented him early in his career. His work was shown in the GMOA member show in 2020. He exhibits in local shows near New Paris, where he lives, and sells his paintings online at gingkostudio.net and on Etsy.
“It is my goal as an artist to create art that becomes a valued part of the owner’s life and serves as a touchpoint for them, whether it is a reminder of the past or a symbol of future possibilities,” Yoder said.
Lisa F. Pelo is the owner/operator and glass artist at Hot Blown Glass Ltd. of Clayton. The shop provides classes, private lessons, studio rentals, workshops and open studios. The Hot Glass Mobile Hot Shop also provides demonstrations at various off-site venues and events. Pelo sees glass-making as a continuing journey, following and creating as hot glass leads her.
She has had glass in her life for over 30 years and is also the executive director of Glass Arts Indiana Inc., a nonprofit promoting glass artists and their studios in Indiana and promoting and educating the public about glass artists and the value of their fine-art skill and craft.
Pelo’s motivation as an artist is best expressed in her words: “Creating the beauty of the simple line of any sculptural form.”
She creates blown and solid sculpture glass, cast glass, slumped and fused glass, and various other mediums. Pelo’s glass work can be seen on Facebook at Hot Blown Glass Ltd. and @hotblownglass.
Artist spotlight
“Willow” by Greg Adams is being shown in the Artist Spotlight area of the museum.
Adams is member of Indiana Artisan, a juried group of the highest level of artists in the state. He constructs handmade willow rustic furniture, constructed exclusively by him, from locally gathered willow, using designs he has perfected over the years. His items are one-of-a-kind, and he can craft commissioned pieces. Adams focuses on items that utilize recycled wood, leather and fabric. He started as a young person interested in simple basket-making out of slender saplings he collected. Adams graduated to more intricate baskets and then grapevine wreaths. His journey to making rustic furniture happened soon after. “I was off to the races,” he said.
Adams’ studio/shop, Handmade Willow Rustic Furniture, is in Lapel, with his works available for purchase there, as well as in IN Artisan Gallery and Gifts in Carmel. He is proud to say his items are handmade in America.
Per Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order, face masks are required in the museum to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Visitors to the museum must wear face masks to enter and view the exhibition. Hand sanitizer is available in the museum at various locations, and visitors are asked to physically distance to keep themselves and other guests safe and healthy while viewing the artwork on display.
