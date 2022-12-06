Varsity Boys Basketball
Garrett boys defeated by Woodlan
GARRETT — Visiting Woodlan was a 46-27 winner over Garrett’s boys basketball team in a Nov. 29 contest.
The Warriors led 20-12 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Parker Reed led Garrett with nine points and senior Konner DeWitt added eight. Senior Tyler Gater had six points and senior Kyle Smith finished with four.
Gater had two threes and Reed had one. Smith grabbed a team-best four rebounds. Reed had three steals and two assists. Junior Luke Coffman had three assists. Smith and junior Drayton Myers had two assists each.
Woodlan (3-1) got 15 points and nine rebounds from senior Dejay Gerig and 10 points from classmate Alex Miller. Miller hit two three-pointers. Sophomore Trey Yoder picked up nine rebounds.
Railroaders edged by Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Host Lakewood Park outscored Garrett 14-8 in the fourth quarter for a 49-43 win Friday.
The Railroaders (0-4) led 16-11 after a quarter but the Panthers grabbed a 27-26 halftime lead. Garrett led 35-33 with eight minutes to play.
Garrett got 13 points from senior Kyle Smith and 11 from junior Drayton Myers. Sophomore Parker Reed scored seven, senior Tyler Gater had six, senior Luke Coffman had four and senior Konner DeWitt picked up two.
Lakewood Park (2-2) had three players in double figures, led by senior Mason Posey with 17 points. Junior Mason Jolloff picked up 11 points and senior Cameron Hindle added 10.
Posey connected on three three-pointers. Jolloff grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. Senior Logan Parrett had eight rebounds and Posey had seven.
Hindle and Posey had three assists each and Jolloff had two. Hindle added three steals.
Garrett returns to action tonight, Dec. 6, against Fremont. The Railroaders visit Angola Friday.
Varsity Wrestling
Garrett wrestlers beat DeKalb
GARRETT — Host Garrett picked up a 52-27 win over county rival DeKalb in varsity boys wrestling Wednesday.
Winning by pin for the Railroaders were Carter Fielden (120), Ryan Kochendorfer (132), Chase Leech (160), Cody Bickley (182), Jack O’Connor (195), Aiden Hunt (220) and Marcellus McCormick (285).
Kameron Baker (106) won by forfeit and Hayden Brady (126) won by major decision.
Winners by pin for DeKalb were Drew Waldon (113), Braxton Miller (145), Elijah Knepper (152) and Dominic Dunn (170).
Jadon Teague (138) won by decision for the Barons.
Garrett 52, DeKalb 27
152 — Knepper (DK) by 1:41 pin over Orick-Maurer (GR). 160 — Leech (GR) by 3:11 pin over Blythe (DK). 170 — Dunn (DK) by 1:16 pin over Gibson (GR). 182 — Bickley (GR) by 1:40 pin over Blaker (DK). 195 — O’Connor (GR) by 4:59 pin over Lytle (DK). 220 — Hunt (GR) by 3:06 pin over Long (DK). 285 — McCormick (GR) by 2:19 pin over Hartleroad (DK). 106 — Baker (GR) by forfeit. 113 — D.Waldon (DK) by 3:52 pin over Jones (GR). 120 — Fielden (GR) by 3:15 pin over Chase (DK). 126 — Baker (GR) by 11-3 maj. dec. over Meyer (DK). 132 — Kochendorfer (GR) by 5:59 pin over A.Miller (DK). 138 — Teague (DK) by 8-1 dec. over Williams (GR). 145 — B.Miller (DK) by 1:12 pin over H.Walden (GR).
Wrestling finish 5-0 at NECC Super Duals
EMMA — Five wrestlers had perfect days to lead Garrett’s wrestling team to a 5-0 day in the NECC Super Duals at Westview Saturday.
Kam Baker, Carter Fielden, Lane Gibson, Chase Leech and Jack O’Connor were undefeated in their matches.
As a team, the Railroaders defeated Fairfield 55-21, Fremont 55-18, Westview 82-0, Lakeland 51-27 and West Noble 51-34.
