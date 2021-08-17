Youth Baseball
Fall instructional league planned
GARRETT — A fall instructional league will take place on Sundays in September and is open to players from any town.
Divisions are 8U (ages 6-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12) and 15U (ages 13-15). Players moving up next year will play in that league. If you are moving up from 8U to 10U, you will play on the 10U fall team.
The birthday cutoff is May 1, 2022. Cost is $15.
The goal is to play doubleheaders each Sunday. The number of teams will determine game schedules.
For more information or to sign up, visit garrettboysbaseball.com.
Varsity Golf
Railroaders record home victory
GARRETT — Garrett won its home opener Aug. 10, defeating Norwell 203-218 at Garrett Country Club.
Abby Weaver led the Railroaders with a 45 and captured medalist honors. Kaitlyn Bergman’s 50 was second-highest score of the day. Courtney Barse and Sophia Ruble both shot 54 for the Big Train, and Chloe Best shot a 60.
Anna Dodane shot a 51 to lead the Knights.
Additional scores for Garrett were Emmah Moody with a 62 and Halle Hathaway with a 65.
Garrett girls finish third
FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s girls golf team was defeated by Heritage and Concordia in a three-way match at McMillen Park in Fort Wayne Thursday.
The Patriots won the match with a team round of 169. Concordia shot 209 and Garrett shot 213.
Heritage’s Shelby Schane had the low score of 39.
Garrett beats two opponents
NEW HAVEN — Garrett finished second place in a four-team match hosted by Snider on the front nine at Whispering Creek Thursday.
The host Panthers won with a score of 190 and Garrett shot 202. Woodlan had 244 and New Haven had 268.
Abby Weaver had a 47 and Courtney Barse shot 48 for the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Kaitlyn Bergman with a 52, Sophia Ruble with a 55 and Chloe Best with a 66.
Also playing for Garrett were Halle Hathaway with a 59 and Emmah Moody with a 64.
Cylie Pyle of Snider was the medalist with a 43.
