Kids Programs for all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Tween Time Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. A place to hang out for older kids.
Garden Club every other Thursday at 4 p.m. (8/8, 8/22, 9/12 and 9/26).
Library Explorers, a STEAM based-activity for kids in first through sixth-grade starts Sept. 24 and will be held Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.
Adult programming
August Take-and-Make is a Spool Hanger, great for hanging jewelry, key rings, or other small items. Must be age 18 or older.
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8 – Cookies and Canvas, 6 p.m., all supplies and step-by-step instructions provided for ages 14 and older. Space is limited. Preregistration is required.
Friday, Aug. 9 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
• Indiana Historical Society delivers “Auto Indiana” exhibit. This exhibit takes visitors on a ride through Indiana’s rich automotive past. Auto Indiana explores the mark Indiana’s inventors and innovators such as Elwood Haynes and Ralph Teeter and automakers such as Studebaker and Duesenberg left on the industry.
• Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — WEASELS, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19 — Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Adult Book Club, 7 p.m., copies of the current book are available at the upstairs circulation desk
Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug, 22 — Pamper Yourself: Mocktails and Facials, 6 p.m., Enjoy a nice mocktail while learning about skincare and other ways to take care of ourselves. No charge to attend, but space is limited so please preregister.
Friday, Aug. 23 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24 — Cake decorating class, 10 a.m. Learn the basics of cake decorating by creating your own unicorn cupcake. All supplies furnished free of charge. Limited space, must be 14 years or older. Preregistration required.
