GARRETT — Faith is the reason Garrett standout runner Valencia Placencia picked Taylor University in Upland to continue her education.
“When I went on my first visit, I just loved the faith behind the school. That was my number one thing,” she said during a signing ceremony Wednesday. “That was really noticeable compared to all the other schools that I looked at.”
Placencia has run multiple track events at Garrett for four years, including the 4x800, 800, 400, 4x400, 1600, and was a four-year member of the cross country team. She is the No. 7 cross country runner for the Railroaders with average time of 22 minutes, 35 seconds in 29 meets.
“Valencia is a phenomenal asset to our track program as an athlete and as a person,” Garrett track coach Justin Weber said. “She has had the goal of being a collegiate athlete since she was a middle schooler, and her commitment to her success has reflected that on the track, in the classroom and in the weight room. She is an incredibly hard worker. We are all very proud of her.
“Taylor is a phenomenal fit for her both academically and athletically. Once she gets settled, I have no doubt she will become a valuable member on campus and on the Taylor University track team,” Weber added.
Her longtime cross country coach Jim Petre agreed.
“Valencia is an outstanding student/athlete. She is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached and is always wanting to better herself and her team,” Petre said. “Valencia will be a tremendous asset to Taylor University.”
“V” as she is known by family and friends, be running at Taylor, but not necessarily cross country.
“I love the shorter distances,” Placencia said. “It’s just something that I’ve always loved to do and I would love to take it to the next level. It’s so cool that is possible (at Taylor).”
“We are just super excited for ‘V’ to come join our family now,” said Taylor head track and field coach Derek Gay. “We are super-excited about the kind of athlete and the kind of person that she is. This is big for us — she stood out immediately.”
Running has been a family affair for Placencia. At the age of 5, she joined parents Ray and Piper in the annual Garrett Heritage Days race.
“She was supposed to be in the two-mile walking race, but she got too far ahead of her mom and didn’t know where to go,” Ray said of her finishing the entire race.
Piper Placencia, who passed away in June, was known by both the home team and visitors for wearing a signature button-covered vest at all of Valencia’s meets. In keeping with that tradition, Piper’s vest was on display during Wednesday’s signing.
“The vest is still a part of us,” Ray said.
