GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced these upcoming events:
Free POUND class
The community is invited to a free POUND class at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
POUND uses weighted drumsticks called Ripstix and rock music to work on cardio, legs and arms by targeting small and large muscle groups.
In the Know! series
The In the Know! series continues with two upcoming segments.
On Oct. 19, Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff Attorneys at Law will be at the JAM Center to share information on how to avoid unnecessary expenses and red tape when experiencing the loss of a loved one. Topics will include minimizing probate, beneficiaries, and legacy giving.
There will be time for questions during two available sessions, from noon-1 p.m. and again from 5-6 p.m.
On Oct. 25 8:30-11 a.m., Rex Whitten, benefits consultant with Insurance Trustees Inc., will share insight on Medicare open enrollment and benefit plans. He will be available to answer questions during this open-house style event.
The In the Know! series is free and open to the public.
Halloween costume dodge ball is Oct. 21
Club JAM’s popular Halloween costume dodge ball returns Oct. 21 from 4-7:30 p.m.
Teens in grades 6-12 are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the event. There will be costume contests, prizes and free food.
No preregistration is required.
Club JAM is a free teen after school program for those in grades 6-12. For more information, visit myjamcenter.org/teen-programming.
Silver Sneakers
The JAM Center’s Silver Sneakers classes will be free and open to the public Oct. 25. Classes offered that day are Boom Move from 9:30-10 a.m. and Classic from 10:15-11 a.m.
For more information about these and other activities, visit the JAM Center or call 357-1917.
