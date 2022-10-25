Perkins joins Garrett State Bank
GARRETT — Garrett State Bank is pleased to announce that Nathan C. Perkins joined its staff in August as an Information Security/Infrastructure Administrative Officer.
Perkins comes to Garrett State Bank from southern Indiana where he brings 20 years of experience in the information systems and operations areas of community banks in the Odon and Salem areas.
Perkins completed the Graduate School of Banking program in 2018, is a 10-plus year member of Lions International and a volunteer with Junior Achievement. He and his wife, Melinda, have four children and are currently residing in the Butler area.
