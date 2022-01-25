GARRETT — The neighboring community of Altona will join Garrett’s trash contract with new hauler Washler Inc.
The measure was approved by Garrett’s Board of Works at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Altona’s 70-80 homeowners currently contract with multiple trash haulers, resulting in pick up on various days.
Altona residents currently pay electric and sewer utility costs to Garrett. The addition of a unified trash contract could be included on utility bills, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said Washler Inc. was willing to pick up Altona as a customer, noting they are currently serving most of the homes in the town at this time.
Any changes would require an amendment to the contract with Washler that went into effect on Jan. 1 through an inter-local agreement with Garrett. Altona residents would have the same service and rate under the agreement.
Any agreement would require simultaneous agreements by both the Altona Town Board and Garrett Common Council, Brinkerhoff said. Altona residents are currently paying double the cost for trash service.
Conkle said she could easily add the new charge on their utility billing, but clarification is needed to determine who all is to be covered. She will reach out to Altona Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken to determine the list of those within the boundaries to be covered.
In other business, Brinkerhoff reported progress in cleaning up a building at 208 S. Randolph St., noting an agreement with the owner to handle repairs and water infiltration issues at the site.
City Engineer Aaron Ott told board members bid requests for the Community Crossing matching grants have been sent out, with expectation to open them at the board’s Feb. 1 meeting.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers received 158 calls for service between Dec. 31 and Jan. 16. Officers issued 20 traffic warnings and four traffic tickets and responded to five property damage accidents.
His report showed five arrests: three for drugs, one traffic and one operating a vehicle while intoxicated. All five arrests were non-Garrett residents, he added. Officers also conducted 101 business checks during the period.
McPherson said one full-time patrol officer has resigned but will remain as a reserve officer. With one less full-time officer and others with applications currently out to other departments, McPherson said he will need to advertise for candidates to fill the potential vacancies.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 27 nuisance abates so far in 2022, with most for rubbish and harborage for vermin.
Smurr also submitted her 2021 year-end report, showing a total of 1,390 issues involving 761 addresses. Among those offenses, 642 were for high grass, 512 for rubbish, 111 for vehicles, 90 for harborage of vermin and 25 for unsafe or dilapidated buildings. Of the 654 certified letters to violators last year, 489 were complied, according to the report.
The board approved the purchase of Canon printers from Mid-City Office Systems in Auburn for the Garrett Police Department and two for City Hall for a total cost of $13,742 including trade-in, installation, loading print drivers, delivery, set-up and training. Three other bids were considered for both purchase and leasing, but Mid-City was the only one offering a trade-in allowance, according to IT Director Rick Vie.
