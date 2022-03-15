Wednesday, March 23
5 p.m. — Varsity softball scrimmage at DeKalb.
Tuesday, April 5
5 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Lakewood Park, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with East Noble, here.
Thursday, April 7
4:30 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with DeKalb, here.
Friday, April 8
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with DeKalb, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity and reserve softball at Bellmont.
Saturday, April 9
7:30 a.m. — Varsity golf at Rochester Invitational.
11 a.m. — Varsity baseball at DeKalb (2).
