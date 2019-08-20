The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 1-9. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Nikolaus L. Arnold, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Danielle L. Baldwin, Leo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Tiffany A. Bannister, Auburn, parking in fire lane, $165 (AUB).
Holly N. Beer, Fremont, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Michelle A. Bishop, Auburn, expired license plate, $150 (AUB).
Pamela S. Bottjer, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Rachel D. Brown, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Karen Burriss, Columbus, Ohio, failure to signal turn within 200 feet, $165 (DC).
Martha L. Chase, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Vincent K. Clay, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michael L. Conner, Harlan, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (BPD).
Kylie A. DeSantie, Auburn, speeding, $190 (DC).
Ronald E. Dindal III, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ashley R. Eichinger, Auburn, false or fictitious plates, $175 (ISP); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Harcharn S. Garcha, Fort Wayne, speeding, $188 (DC).
Timothy R. Gillespie, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
Alexandra N. Gottfried, Garrett, no operator’s license when required, $150 (GPD).
Robert K. Graber, Butler, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Christopher A. Green, Waterloo, speeding, $194 (AUB); expired registration, $173 (AUB); no insurance, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
Ryan M. Green, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ashley C. Griggs, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nichole L. Hall, Angola, speeding, $175 (DC).
Sherry L. Halsey, Garrett, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $160 (GPD).
Mark A. Hauser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christina M. Hoeffel, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Philip T. Hostetler, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Jeremy N. Hudson, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Bryan C. Hughes, Auburn, rear window obstruction, $190 (AUB).
Eric C. Key, Auburn, not using turn signal, $190 (DC).
Crista R. Keys, Grabill, expired license, $175 (AUB).
Alexander M. Knight, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Heather L. Knowles, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Owen A. Krider, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Heather M. Kruger, Garrett, no license in possession, $150 (GPD).
Kyle H. Landru, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Rex A. Long, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Matthew J. Longardner, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
Rhonda L. Martin, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Nicole M. Matiya, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Johnathan D. McElroy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ashtin M. Monroe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $170 (DC).
Javier Montoya, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Catherine J. Moon, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Nikki S. Mottinger, Angola, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Mark Norris, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Daniel A. Ohlemacher, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Michael R. Patane, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jeremy S. Putman, Hudson, speeding, $175 (DC).
Lindsay A. Reed, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Brian M. Rumschlag, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua M. Rupert, Ashley, speeding, $190 (AS).
Dylan J. Miller Schlabach, Shipshewana, speeding, $171.50 (ISP).
Terry L. Shetley, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Jacob M. Smith, Spencerville, expired plates, $175 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Joshua R. Spencer, Auburn, expired registration, $170 (AUB); driving while suspended, $255 (BPD); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
Chad L. Stalling, Fort Wayne, truck over weight limit, $329.50 (ISP).
Koleton M. Teders, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Matthew L. Thornson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Traymond L. Williams, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Kirk E. Yosick, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (WPD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.