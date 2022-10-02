BENTON — Garrett’s football team rained all over Fairfield’s homecoming celebration, picking up its first victory of the season in the process by a 28-6.
The Railroaders improved to 1-6 in all games and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference Big Division play. Fairfield fell to 4-3 in all games and 0-3 in NECC Big Division play.
Garrett dominated every statistic: plays (58-38), total yards (330-176), time of possession (31:55 to 15:49), rushing yards (257-118), passing yards (73-58) and first downs (22-9).
Senior Robert Koskie led Garrett’s ground game, picking up 136 yards on 30 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Senior Cody Bickley added 63 yards on 10 carries and sophomore Calder Hefty added 51 yards on five attempts, scoring once.
Hefty completed all five of his pass attempts, covering 61 yards. Sophomore Levi Chaney caught two of those passes for 31 yards. Senior Kyle Smith (12 yards), junior Luke Holcomb (11 yards) and Bickley (seven) caught one pass each.
The Railroaders built a 22-0 halftime lead.
Hefty scored the game’s first touchdown on an 18-yard run with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter. The conversion play failed, but Garrett had the lead.
Koskie scored both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, first on a 15-yard run with 7:47 left in the half, and the second on a 7-yard run with 2:37 before halftime. Hefty ran the conversion after the first score and Koskie did the honors himself after the second.
Garrett put the game out of reach with 3:17 to play in the third quarter when Hefty completed a pass to Smith, covering seven yards. The conversion failed, but the Railroaders held a commanding 28-0 lead.
Fairfield responded with its only touchdown with 11:45 left in the game, an 11-yard pass from Carter Kitson to Marco Garcia. The conversion failed.
Breckan Maran led Fairfield with 81 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Kitson added 21 and Alex Hofer gained 15 on four tries.
Kitson completed 6-of-11 passes for 58 yards. He completed two passes each to Garcia (27 yards), Hofer (21 yards) and Maran (10 yards), with Garrett’s Parker Skelly, a sophomore, picking off one of those passes.
Smith led the Railroaders with nine total tackles, including eight assists. Skelly and sophomore Nate Wells were part of eight tackles each.
Garrett closes out NECC Big Division play Friday at home against Angola.
