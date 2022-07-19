GARRETT — More than 100 participants braved sultry conditions and finished the Heritage Days 5K run/2K walk events on July 4.
Kyle Clark, competing in the male 13-19 division, was the overall top finisher in the 5K race with a time of 17 minutes, 9 seconds. Suzanne Shearer, competing in the female 50-59 division, was the overall top finisher in the 2K walk with a time of 23:37.
The race was sponsored by Garrett State Bank. Elite Timing Solutions provided timing results.
Top 20 5K overall finishers
1. Kyle Clark, 17:09; 2. Tanner McMain, 17:50; 3. Romano Ritenour, 18:35; 4. Jackson Vandevelde, 18:38; 5. Zander Ritenour, 18:47; 6. Braeson Kruse, 19:05; 7. Sied Anthony Mansojer, 20:20; 8. Elle Kruse, 20:30; 9. Landon Miller, 20:40; 10. David Jones, 21:02.
11. Caleb Vandevelde, 21:05; 12. Tyler Gater, 21:15; 13. Colton Weimer, 21:16; 14. Raymond Placencia, 21:16; 15. Chris Lilly, 21:39; 16. Ben Thompson, 22:12; 17. Brandon Gater, 22:40; 18. Gracyn Koons, 23:02; 19. Abram Fennell, 23:27; 20. Kory Kuhn, 23:40.
5K run results
Male 12 and under
1. Abram Fennell, 23:27; 2. Brody Vonderau, 27:08; 3. Quentin Dickerhoff, 28:06.
Male 13-19
1. Kyle Clark, 17:09; 2. Tanner McMain, 17:50; 3. Jackson Vandevelde, 18:38.
Male 20-29
1. Romano Ritenour, 18:35; 2. Landon Miller, 20:40; 3. Ben Thompson, 22:12.
Male 30-39
1. Kory Kuhn, 23:40; 2. Christopher Fennell, 24:39; 3. Adam Evertts, 25:25.
Male 40-49
1. Raymond Placencia, 21:16; 2. Chris Lilly, 21:39; 3. Jayson Laube, 23:50.
Male 50-59
1. David Jones, 21:02; 2. Troy Thompson, 27:39; 3. Duane Schuman, 29:34.
Male 60-69
1. Mark Michael, 39:03.
Male 70 and up
1. Keith Hefner, 32:29; 2. Stephen Rowe, 36:24; 3. Tom Billings, 36:39.
Female 12 and under
1. Elle Kruse, 20:30; 2. Abigail DeKoninck, 29:53; 3. Emma Feller, 32:15.
Female 13-19
1. Gracyn Koons, 23:02; 2. Jaden Soller, 24:46; 3. Brooklyn Jacobs, 29:54.
Female 20-29
1. Megan Yarian, 27:13; 2. Shelby Vonderau, 29:54; 3. Morgan Clauss, 31:51.
Female 30-39
1. Susan Evertts, 26:27; 2. Christine Barnhart, 26:29; 3. Alicia Castro, 27:22.
Female 40-49
1. Kara Molargik, 26:19; 2. Lindsey Romanetz, 28:04; 3. Sherry Brown, 29:24.
Female 50-59
1. Bonnie Neuhouser, 24:34; 2. Sarah Rayle, 27:11; 3. Jennie Short, 29:36.
Female 60-69
1. Roxanne Kingsbury, 32:52; 2. Sara Zuber, 34:28; 3. Tia Vorndran, 35:51.
Top 20 2K overall finishers
1. Suzanne Shearer, 23:37; 2. Zion Smith, 25:34; 3. Matthew Mix, 26:16; 4. Erin Schuman, 27:17; 5. Jackie Yarde, 27:29; 6. Rachel Wagner, 27:30; 7. Burke Lantz, 27:37; 8. Tanna Smith, 28:41; 9. Kiley Toney, 28:43; 10. Valencia Placencia, 29:10.
11. Corey Smith, 29:13; 12. Aidan Vitz, 29:15; 13. Amy Billings, 29:53; 14. Jeff Castator, 30:45; 15. Heather Rohrbacher, 30:57; 16. Gary Merrell, 32:24; 17. Ruth Merrell, 32:27; 18. Diane Lampe, 33:33; 19. Jessica Lampe, 33:34; 20. Eloisa Juarez, 33:53.
2K walk results
Male 12 and under
1. Zion Smith, 25:34; 2. Burke Lantz.
Male 13-19
1. Aidan Vitz, 29:15.
Male 20-29
1. Matthew Mix, 26:16; 2. Colten Vonderau, 45:11.
Male 30-39
1. Adam Abubakr, 35:19; 2. Aaron Jeffery, 41:49.
Male 40-49
1. Corey Smith, 29:13.
Male 50-59
1. Jeff Castator, 30:45.
Male 70 and up
1. Gary Merrell, 32:24.
Female 12 and under
1. Kayles Garten, 34:51; 2. Ariah Vonderau, 38:19; 3. Bay Lantz, 38:21; 4. Colby Vonderau, 45:08.
Female 13-19
1. Valencia Plancencia, 29:10; 2. Kassidy Garten, 34:50; 3. Nataley Armstrong, 35:41.
Female 20-29
1. Rachel Wagner, 27:30.
Female 30-39
1. Kiley Toney, 28:43; 2. Heather Rohrbacher, 30:57; 3. Jessica Lampe, 33:34.
Female 40-49
1. Tanna Smith, 28:41; 2. Kristina Berry, 33:54; 3. Loan Silva, 35:47.
Female 50-59
1. Suzanne Shearer, 23:37; 2. Erin Schuman, 27:17; 3. Jackie Yarde, 27:29.
Female 60-69
1. Diane Lampe, 33:33; 2. Melba Hauge, 38:24.
Female 70 and up
1. Ruth Merrell, 32:27.
