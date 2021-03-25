GARRETT — Garrett High School's academic teams are in the middle of competition season. This year’s events have been virtual with the teams participating via zoom against other schools across the state.
The teams have competed in two competitions, the Bishop Luers Invitational and the Bishop Dwenger Invitational.
At Bishop Luers, the math team placed third. At Bishop Dwenger, the math team placed first, the science team placed second, and English team correctly answered 20 questions in a row out of the 25-question round. In the interdisciplinary round, Garrett placed second at Bishop Dwenger.
Academic teams are part of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) student programs. Teams have the opportunity to compete in trivia style competitions at local schools across the state. Coaches help organize study materials and hold practices throughout the season in order to prepare competitors for the variety of questions team members may be asked.
Each year, the IASP selects a theme for the material being covered during the meets. The 2020-2021 theme is American Women 1920-2020. Participants have studied influential women in their competition area, including facts about their lives as well as their impact on their area of study.
At invitationals, groups of four students at a time compete by answering 25 multiple choice questions, with an opportunity to substitute new students half-way through the round. Invitationals also offer an interdisciplinary round where student teams can elect to answer 25 random questions from all five disciplines.
After local competition time-frames have concluded in March, schools compete in an area meet in April to determine who will represent the area schools in the state competition.
