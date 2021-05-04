GARRETT — The St. Martin’s Healthcare Circle of Friends Virtual Tea Party was a great success this year, the health clinic said.
It was the first time the clinic has hosted a virtual tea party.
“We were simply blown away by the support from our ‘Tea Ladies.’ Thanks to the community, thousands of dollars were raised. Tea guests enjoyed tea at home with engaging media posts and video updates,” said Grace E. Caswell, director of development for St. Martin’s.
The Circle of Friends Tea Gift Basket Giveaway closed on May 1. The winning entry was selected at 9:30 a.m. Monday, with Katrina Custer winning the High Tea Gift Basket.
“Thank you to all of our tea guests and partners,” Caswell said. “The support from businesses, individuals and organizations from northeast Indiana continues to allow St. Martin’s Healthcare the opportunity to provide medical and dental services to the uninsured.
“This year’s Virtual Circle of Friends Tea contributions enable St. Martin’s Healthcare to serve as a safety net for the underprivileged. Our clinic serves as a health care safety net for many individuals in DeKalb and Noble counties. Your support helps strengthen this ‘net’ when our neighbors find themselves uninsured or underinsured. The tea also serves to reaffirm to everyone that we are very blessed to live in such kind and giving communities.
“We could not have done this without community support. The words, ‘thank you’ do not seem adequate to express our gratitude for your help! Whether you were a sponsor, donor, or volunteers to help in any way, it did not go unnoticed and we are very appreciative.”
Caswell said the gifts listed below were received by Saturday, May 1, and St. Martin’s apologizes for any inadvertent omissions.
2021 Virtual Tea Partners: Auburn Dental Associates, Auburn Village, Butler Dental Group, Color Master Inc., Gibson’s Heating and Plumbing, Hicksville State Bank, Jim and Julia Nixon, MedPro Group, Scheumann Dental Associates, The Garrett State Bank, Vision Source.
2021 Virtual Tea Raffle Donors: Byler Lane Winery, Friends of St. Martin’s Healthcare, Hang 10 Tropical Desserts, Hartland Winery. Fort Wayne Putt-Putt Fun Center, Taylor Rental/Party Plus.
2021 Virtual Tea Guests: Beth Horrom, Beth Scherer, Char Suntken, Charlotte Miller, Deanna Vazquez, Dr. Trina Chapman-Smith, Geri Boyden, Hertha Moran, Jack & Margie Bortner, Janell Grear, Joan Nern, Julie and Stephanie Sonnenberg, Kathy Bassett, Katrina Custer, Kayleen Leonard, Mary Ann Ketzenberger, Mary Campbell, Mary Smaltz, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Helmkamp, Mr. and Mrs. James Littlejohn, Mr. and Mrs. Jedd Copenhaver, Nik and Grace Caswell, Niki Post, Pam Anspaugh, Phyllis Gerstner, Rebecca Cattell, Shirley Ruegsegger, Sue Carpenter, Sue Vandezande, Susan Fischer, Susan Souder, Susie Brancscum, Theresa Siberry and Veronica Cattell.
“St. Martin’s Healthcare will continue to be a good steward of the monies raised through events such as the Circle of Friends Tea,” Caswell said. “We also pledge to continue our work in providing a warm and welcoming environment for patients who otherwise might go without basic health care because of affordability. All the proceeds raised will support St. Martin’s Healthcare in serving the uninsured and underinsured healthcare needs of DeKalb and Noble counties. This message, like our mission comes straight from the heart.”
Caswell encouraged peope to mark their calendars for an in-person version of next year’s tea in February 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.