GARRETT — Former DeKalb County Sheriff Department Deputy Gerald Kline was sworn in as Garrett Police Chief at the outset of Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Board of Works.
He most recently served as school resource officer for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
Kline assumes the position formerly held by Roland McPherson, who was dismissed by Mayor Todd Fiandt in early May.
Several residents offered public comment during Tuesday’s session.
Dottie Fuentes represented a group of citizens seeking direction to improve city parks, such as reporting safety concerns about broken playground equipment and making parks handicapped accessible, among other needs. Fiandt and board members met with her group at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Monday for a work session to discuss their concerns.
Darby Halferty, a resident along Waynedale Drive representing both himself and the Countryside Estates Homeowner’s Association, requested removable speed bumps be installed along Waynedale Drive as drivers have speeding through the area.
“We are looking to slow people down,” Halferty said of the potentially dangerous situation and offered to fund the speed bumps himself.
Fiandt said he is not in favor of speed bumps, but suggested the addition of a couple of stop signs along the street that might help. Fiandt asked Kline to look into possible solutions.
Maximo Quintana, owner of LaLos Mexican Restaurant in Garrett, requested permission to place a patio on the east side of his restaurant in the 100 block of North Peters Street.
City Planner Milton Otero said at the May 17 Board of Works meeting that the restaurant had already placed tables and umbrellas along this sidewalk in violation the Americans with Disabilities Act that requires a five-foot sidewalk for the public. The restaurant owner asked to use the parking spaces along the street for the additional sidewalk space.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff suggested Quintana work out plans of what is needed and meet with Otero prior to considering any request on the issue. Otero was not present at Tuesday’s session.
Quintana also asked permission to hold a concert along the 100 block of North Peters Street on a Friday night this summer. Brinkerhoff said the should not be a problem but a written request to City Hall would be required.
In other business, Garrett Police Captain Craig Pepple reported 315 calls for service between May 13 and June 5, including one fatal accident that happened May 14 on S.R. 8 east of Garrett. His report also showed 31 traffic warnings, eight city ordinance calls and five traffic tickets issued; and 13 property damage accidents.
Fifteen arrests were recorded: four on warrants, three for battery, one each for traffic and methamphetamine; and six miscellaneous arrests. Officers made 59 business checks during the period, Pepple’s report showed.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 120 high grass and weed violations in the past two weeks, including 12 for rubbish and 36 for a combination of both.
Her report showed 171 certified letters sent, 64 abates complied, 21 abates sent to City Hall for billing, nine fourth-offense billings and two third-offense billings. Smurr said 13 liens have been filed against properties, and 422 abate notices served so far this year.
The Garrett unsafe building committee, comprised of members of the Board of Works, heard from homeowner Charles Gamble regarding a property at 503 S. Peters St. he purchased in 2013.
Gamble, a Garrett native who resides in Michigan, has been working on the house for several years and has been responsive to code enforcement complaints over the years, but has seen improvements stall due to a medical issue for the past six months.
While sympathetic to Gamble’s situation, Brinkerhoff suggested he contact an engineer to decide if the structural integrity of the home is safe before spending any more time and money on improvements.
The home has remained vacant since its purchase nearly 10 years ago, and electrical service was cut five years ago. A few years back, a wall collapsed on the structure that lies less than five feet from neighboring homes and could become a hazard should a fire should break out.
“I know the house is in bad shape and neighbors complain,” Gamble said. He told the board he met with a contractor at the site recently who deemed the home’s needs as cosmetic in nature. Gamble could not name the contractor when asked by Brinkerhoff.
“We are now in the 12th hour,” said Board of Works member Dave Demske, who recommended getting a determination from a structural engineer. “We are not trying to be punitive — but hope to help you get through this process.”
Gamble agreed to hire the engineer and to provide his determination with documentation at the Aug. 2 Board of Works meeting.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported seasonal help has been hired and will begin painting curbs this week. Trees for the Judy Morrill Beautification Project have arrived and will be planted as weather permits.
Mossberger asks that residents not throw grass clippings into the street as it causes flooding due to blocked drains. People are also asked not to pile grass clippings along the street.
In response to Garrett Youth Football leaders request to add fields near the wastewater treatment plant on South Hamsher Street at an earlier meeting this spring, Fiandt suggested Tuesday they consider space at Heritage Park on the north side of the underpass where there is enough space for two fields and several parking spaces.
