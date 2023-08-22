Today, Aug. 22
5 p.m. — Middle school football with DeKalb, here.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 12:00 am
Today, Aug. 22
5 p.m. — Middle school football with DeKalb, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball scrimmage with DeKalb, here.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school cross country, Maple Creek Invitational, Fort Wayne.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Woodlan.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Columbia City, here.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer at West Noble.
6:30 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at West Noble.
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with Heritage, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at East Noble.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football with DeKalb, here.
Saturday
8:45 a.m. — Middle school girls soccer at Westview tournament.
9 a.m. — Middle school cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
10 a.m. — Reserve football at DeKalb.
Monday, Aug. 28
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at New Haven.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Prairie Heights with Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school football at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Westview.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Lakeland, here.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5:30 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Churubusco.
6:30 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Angola, here.
Thursday, Aug. 31
5 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at DeKalb.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Fairfield.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Fremont.
Friday, Sept. 1
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Lakeland.
7 p.m. — Varsity football with Churubusco, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.