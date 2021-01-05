GARRETT — Looking back at 2020 is a contrast that begins with hopes and plans for a year of activities for the community.
This year-end review of the Garrett Clipper highlights those events that made the news and the determination of residents to join together in a time of challenge.
This story will focus on January and February.
January
Kody Poyser took over the barber chair at the Hair Shed on Jan. 2, from Mayor Todd Fiandt who ran the business for 43 years. During his first term as mayor, Fiandt split his hours between the two jobs, but the mayor’s position was officially changed to a full-time job on Jan. 1.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle administered oaths of office on Dec. 30 to city officials, including council members Todd Sattison, Tom Kleeman, Amanda Charles and Dave Demske and Mayor Todd Fiandt. Councilman-elect Bobby Diederich was sworn in on Jan. 6 following his retirement as a city employee on Jan. 2.
Some 120 swimmers joined the annual Jack D. Gibson Memorial Polar Bear Plunge in Hamilton Lake on New Year’s Day. The event, named for Gibson, is sponsored by the Hamilton Lions Club to raise money for scholarships awarded to students of Hamilton and Garrett high schools where he served as educator and school administrator prior to his death in 2011.
Garrett and Hamilton high schools were the only DeKalb County schools surpassing the state graduation average, according to a report from the Indiana Department of Education. Garrett recorded a 93.4% graduation rate, 82.8% for non-waiver diplomas, compared to the state average of 87.3% and 76.7%, respectively. Garrett had 151 members in the senior class with 141 graduating in 2019, and 125 earning non-waiver diplomas.
Fourth-grade student Miriam Speer won the St. Joseph School spelling bee by correctly spelling the word “obstacles.” Classmate Lennon Hoeffel was school runner-up.
The Garrett Encore show choir brought home the first-runner-up trophy in the large group category in their first competition of the season at Bellmont. The choir also won the Best Tech Crew caption award.
Tom “Moose” Miller (1972) and Madison Diederich (2009) were inducted into the Garrett High School’s Athletic Wall of Fame during ceremonies in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Miller earned 10 varsity letters — three each for football and basketball, and one for baseball. Miller is remembered as one the best left-handed pitchers in Railroader history, but he unfortunately played prior to when most baseball stats and records were kept. He went on to play baseball for Purdue University, earning four varsity letters.
U.S. Marine Corps First Lt. Diederich earned 12 varsity letters — four each in soccer, basketball and softball. She was a pioneer in the newly-born girls soccer program and remains career leader in saves at goalie with 320. Diederich still holds the record for career games played on the Railroader basketball team at 100 and season free-throw percentage at 85%. On the diamond, she ranks third with a career batting average of .435 and holds the longest winning streak at 15 games. She went on to earn three varsity letters in softball at Indiana University.
Garrett’s wrestlers won the Northeast Corner Conference tournament. Seven wrestlers reached the championship round: Hayden Brady (106), Colton Weimer (113), Kolin Cope (152), Clayton Fielden (170), and Tyler Walden (182) all won individual titles. Chandler Shearer (126) and Kane McKormack (132) each placed second.
February
Wayne Weller was presented with the Sue Blotkamp Volunteerism Award at the conclusion of the annual JAM Center Gala that included live and silent auctions and other fundraising opportunities. For more than 20 years, Weller and Blotkamp shared a dream to provide a community center for youth in Garrett. Weller has been a longtime member of the JAM Center’s board of directors and served as capital campaign chair, leading an effort to raise $3.5 million.
Students in grades 2-5 participated in the St. Joseph School science fair. First-place finishers advanced to the regional science fair on March 14 at Trine University in Angola. They include second-grader Rowan Tuttle; third-grader Isaac Hefty; fourth-grader Elena Norrick and fifth-grader Kaitlin Kessler. Fourth-grader Miriam Speer was presented the Louis Dec Award recognizing “young innovating scientists.” The annual award is presented in memory of Mr. Dec, father of St. Joseph teacher Amy Edelman and a science fair enthusiast and supporter.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools rank among northeast Indiana’s leaders in inbound transfers, with 261 students coming to Garrett from other school districts. Incoming transfer students make up 15% of the enrollment of the 1,776 students at Garrett schools, according to a state report.
Railroader wrestlers won their first-ever sectional team title, snapping a 10-year winning streak by the Carroll Chargers. Garrett would send nine to Carroll the following week for regional action including three individual champions — Hayden Brady (106), Colton Weimer (113) and Clayton Fielden (170). Garrett added a team regional title to their accomplishments, beating Carroll 106-1/2 to 100. Seven wrestlers advanced to the semi-state meet at the Memorial Coliseum. Regional champions included Brady (106), Weimer (113) and Fielden (170).
Fielden completed his high school career with a second-place finish at state, falling to Castle’s Robert Deters in the championship match. Brady and Weimer were both defeated in matches the previous night.
The Garrett Common Council chewed over a 17-page document closely mirroring one used by Auburn to standardize regulations for food trucks. At issue was the use of city property to hold a weekly food truck Monday event to benefit an exchange student program for Garrett High School students. Council member Bobby Diederich questioned why a school function was being held on city property with the city providing clean-up, water and electrical utilities. While no decision was made at the session, the issue was rehashed and tabled at the next meeting.
Eight Garrett vocalists — Audrey Asfour, Marissa Presswood, Ellie Cook, Alathia Blust, Layna Miller, Kaylee Martin, Alyssa Martin and Grace Weller — advanced to the Indiana State School Music Association state solo and ensemble completion in mid-February.
Garrett cheerleaders Jadah Shroads, Payton Warfield and Erin Wichman were part of a contingent of 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country in an exclusive pre-parade performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park before hundreds of fans.
Meanwhile on the hardwood, the Lady Railroaders captured the Class 3A sectional championship by defeating Concordia 32-31. Freshman Bailey Kelham led the Garrett squad with 18 points with Morgan Ostrowski chipping in seven. Faith Owen sank two free throws in the final minute of play to put the Railroaders ahead. They went on to play No. 2 Benton Central in regional action at Bellmont, losing 55-37.
Garrett Middle School held its science fair, with first, second and third places awarded in grades 6-8 in several areas of study. Students in grades 7 and 8 were required to participate in the annual event, with participation optional for grade 6. Organizers said 130 projects were judged. First-place winners had the option to advance to the regional science fair at Trine University in Angola in March.
Licensed Practical Nurse Kitzie Horwitz was named 2019 Employee of the Year at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett. The honor is voted on by employees, staff and some residents from the 2019 Employees of the Month. Horwitz joined the Miller’s staff two years ago but earned her nursing degree 13 years earlier, having previously worked at area health care facilities. The winner of the award “is someone who embodies a great employee encompassing all of our core values including growth, integrity, adaptability, stewardship and passion,” according to Miller’s administrator Lindsey Floyd.
Edward Jones Financial advisor Duane Schuman opened his office at 112 N. Randolph St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.