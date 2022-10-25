INDIANAPOLIS — One step closer; one step away.
That’s how close area marching bands are to qualifying for the Indiana State School Music Association state finals.
By placing among the top 10 bands Saturday, Garrett’s Railroader Regiment can make school history by earning its first trip to the state finals.
They will compete against 19 other bands in the Open Class C semi-state at Decatur Central High School, 5251 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis.
Garrett reached the semi-state level for just the second time in school history two weeks ago, and for the first time competing in Class C. Garrett’s contest show is “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
The semi-state brings together the 10 best bands from the north regional against the 10 best bands from the south regional.
The schedule for Saturday is as follows: 1 p.m. New Castle, 1:15 Western, 1:30 Northwestern, 1:45 Edgewood, 2 p.m. John Glenn, 2:15 break, 2:30 Twin Lakes, 2:45 Concordia, 3 p.m. Vincennes Lincoln, 3:15 Garrett, 3:30 Angola, 3:45 break, 4:15 Jimtown, 4:30 Scottsburg, 4:45 Fairfield, 5 p.m. Owen Valley, 5:15 Princeton, 5:30 break, 5:45 NorthWood, 6 p.m. Knox, 6:15, Evansville Bosse, 6:30 Mount Vernon, 6:45 Boonville.
Class C awards and state finals berths will be announced at 7 p.m.
