Tuesday, Oct. 8

DeKalb County Step Ahead/First Steps Council meeting, DeKalb County Office Bldg., lower level meeting room, 9:30 a.m.

Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon

Garrett Public Library Board of Directors, Capitol Room, 6:30 p.m.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information

F & AM, Garrett City Lodge #537, 7 p.m. Auburn Masonic Temple, Eighth St., Auburn

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Alzheimer Family Support Group, Heimach Center, Auburn, 2 p.m.

Garrett VFW Ladies Auxiliary 1892, 118 North Cowen, 6 p.m., transfers welcome

Garrett Eagles 1357 Ladies Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn, 8:30 a.m.

Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 7 p.m.

L.O.O.M. No. 566 Auburn, lodge hall, 8:30 p.m.

AA meeting, St. Joseph basement, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, 8:30 a.m.

Auburn/DeKalb County Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group: DeKalb Medical Arts Bldg. Conference room 303B. DeKalb Memorial Hospital Auburn. Phone (260) 637-3820 for info

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 8:30 a.m.

DeKalb County Izaak Walton League

Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon

Free anonymous/confidential HIV testing, DeKalb County Office Bldg., 2:30-4 p.m.

Diabetic Support Group, Heimach Center, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information

Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 7 p.m.

