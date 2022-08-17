GARRETT — A proposed nine-hole disc golf course is moving forward as a city project following action by the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday.
Proponents of the course appeared before the Garrett Common Council in April with pared down plans from its original 18-hole plan in Ocker Park due to wetland issues.
Garrett businessman and resident Beau Schendel spoke on behalf of the group at the April session.
Funding is not an issue, with donations in place to cover the cost of concrete pads and baskets, he said. City resources would not be required, according to Schendel, as many volunteers have stepped forward to help. Council members were positive about the planning, but the final decision needed to be made by the Board of Works.
A $10,000 donation to the city from a local foundation to fund the course was denied due to state funding issues as the project was to be privately run, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
Tuesday, Garrett-Keyser-Butler board president Tami Best, who is also the board’s representative to the Garrett Parks Authority, asked the Garrett Board of Works if the project could fall under the city’s Streets and Parks Department. Following approval, the city will now be in charge of installing and maintaining the course, and any donations will be put in a new fund through the city. No one else presented comments on the project at the meeting.
While the plan is contrary to its original private status, board member Tom Kleeman said the city taking ownership to complete the project is a better situation. No time table was given for completion.
Following months of back-and-forth, a local restaurant will be asked to remove outdoor seating along a city-owned sidewalk in the 100 block of North Peters Street.
LaLos restaurant asked the city about blocking off sidewalk for seating over the sidewalk in May, according to City Planner Milton Otero. At that time, the tables had already been set up which did not allow the area to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Otero recommended a letter be sent by the city attorney to removed them, to which the Board of Works agreed.
By mid-July, the restaurant wanted to use the entire outdoor seating on the sidewalk. Kleeman was not in favor of going into the street and the issue was again taken under advisement.
Tuesday, the board agreed the owners did not follow proper guidelines before setting up the outdoor area and for the city to allow this situation would cause a precedent in the future.
Mayor Todd Fiandt expressed concern that the restaurant is making money on public property.
“They have created their own hardship,” said City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff of the situation. With the board’s request, he will send a letter to the owners to remove the tables.
The board granted a contract to API Construction Co. for a roadway improvement project of C.R. 15 for $550,585 to be completed next year. The entire cost of the project will be funded by the Garrett Redevelopment Commission.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 169 calls for service between Aug. 1-15. There were seven traffic warnings, five traffic tickets, two property damage accidents and one city ordinance call. Three warrants were served and two battery arrests were made.
Officers will continue to be a presence around the school during openings and after, and for bus details, he said.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported pavilion information for the former Torco lot on South Randolph Street has been submitted and drawings should arrive soon. Work is being completed on a slab and sidewalks before the pavilion is shipped with an estimated seven-week lead time from when drawings are approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.