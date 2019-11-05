GARRETT — With 61.4% of the vote, Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt was reelected to a second term in Tuesday’s municipal election over Republican challenger Larry Getts. The final tally saw Fiandt earning 595 votes and Getts receiving 374.
Election officials said 12 people were lined up when the polls opened Tuesday at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, where voters in Keyser Township precincts 1-4 cast their ballots.
Later in the morning, the voting was nonstop, officials said. Shortly after 10 a.m., nearly two dozen voters were lined up. By 12:30 p.m., 498 voters had signed in.
Voter turnout was 14.44% in Precinct 1, 26.69% in Precinct 2, 26.73% in Precinct 3 and 29.68% in Precinct 4. Out of 3,906 registered voters, 969 cast ballots for nearly 25% turnout.
Fiandt ran his campaign on accomplishments his administration has made with Garrett streets, sidewalks, parks and downtown and the addition of several small businesses in the city.
Getts ran a strong campaign to create “a greater Garrett,” emphasizing park improvements and other amenities and engaging citizens in decision-making.
“I am just humbled by it all,” Fiandt said upon learning the results. “And I am excited to get started on the next term.”
He credited Getts for a hard-fought campaign and said his opponent phoned to offer congratulations
Also Tuesday, Democrat Bobby Diederich and incumbent Republican Todd Sattison won council seats in unopposed contests, joining Republicans Amanda Charles and Dave Demske and Democrat Tom Kleeman.
