GARRETT — The 25th annual United Way of DeKalb County Day of Caring will be held on Friday, June 25.
Project and volunteer applications are available and will be due at the United Way office by May 7.
The goal of the event is to connect homeowners and nonprofit agencies in need with enthusiastic volunteers who are ready to help complete projects for the overall benefit of an improved community.
Last year, the event brought together 180 volunteers to complete 29 projects for homeowners and nonprofit agencies during a pandemic. In 2019, a total of 622 volunteers joined to complete 70 projects
Each year, the event aims to help more people and impact more lives, and this year will be no exception, according to resource development coordinator Mark Burnworth of the United Way of DeKalb County.
The United Way of DeKalb County is seeking hard-working volunteers to complete Day of Caring service projects for agencies and homeowners. Project applications are being accepted in Auburn, Ashley, St. Joe, Butler, Garrett, Hamilton, Spencerville and Waterloo.
Projects that do not require a specific skill-set can include but not be limited to exterior painting, trimming bushes, weeding flower beds, staining handicap-access ramps, organizing rummage sale items and cleaning gutters.
Projects that require specific skills include replacing fence slats, building sheds or ramps, and minor exterior home repairs.
Day of Caring sponsorship opportunities are now available and due at the United Way office by May 7. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500, with varying benefits offered at each level.
People with questions can contact Burnworth at 927-0995 or by email at mark@unitedwaydekalb.org. Applications may be found on United Way’s website at unitedwaydekalb.org/dayofcaring or by visiting the office at 950 W. 15th St. in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.