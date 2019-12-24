Christmas Eve service planned
GARRETT — The Garrett First Baptist Church, 1357 S. Randolph St., will host its Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
The community is invited to attend.
Garrett Class of 1958 meets
AUBURN — Five classmates from the Garrett Class of 1958 gathered for lunch Dec. 3 at Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
Attendees included Carolyn (Tuttle) Debes, Mary Jo (Mitchell) Deihl, Janice (Houser) Leas, Carol Sue Reed and Charles (Chuck) Shoudel.
The next luncheon will take place at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Paradise Buffet in Auburn, weather permitting.
Line dancing Friday
at Garrett Legion
GARRETT — Kessler Kountry line dancing will be at the Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
The public is invited to attend.
Eagles offering free jukebox night
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., is offering a free jukebox night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public.
