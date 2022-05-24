GARRETT — My name is Tanner McMain, and I am a senior this year.
During the second semester I entered at the Italian Grille as a lunch server. As a server, I was responsible for greeting and taking care of and cleaning up after guests. I was also responsible for handling money, food and orders.
My favorite thing I have learned during my time at the Italian Grille is how to efficiently multi-task and to continue to be polite while under stress. I would recommend completing an internship while in high school, because not only is it great life experience, but it gives an opportunity to earn credits, leave the school building, and to make money at the same time.
I would like to thank Mrs. Ferguson for letting me join this program later in the school year and Ben Armstrong for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the lunch staff at the Italian Grille.
