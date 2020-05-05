As a result of the COVID-19, the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service recently announced a new Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) program aiming to provide food to families in need.
Each household receiving food through this program can receive one prepackaged 25-pound box that includes a variety of foods, including canned and packaged fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, noodles, beans, nuts, juices and meats. If frozen and/or refrigerated storage is available at a site, those items will also be distributed.
Food banks and partner agencies have largely shifted to drive-thru distributions. Through the DHD program, current The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) food banks will use the network of new and existing mobile pantries to distribute food packages to families in need. It is anticipated a total of 250 sites, including mobile pantries, will assist with food distribution throughout the state.
TEFAP, which is administered by the Indiana State Department of Health, uses commodity foods and is effective until May 14, 2020. Priority will be given to Hoosiers who are suffering significant economic losses.
Visit fssa.in.gov to find the closest food bank to you.
During this challenging time, I am grateful that these programs are available for Hoosiers in need. I am thankful for the efforts put forth to provide for those affected by this unprecedented situation, and applaud those who are doing the right thing and are social distancing. I hope in the very near future we can once again return to some level of normalcy.
