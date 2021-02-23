Monty Likes
AUBURN — Monty Likes, 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph “Cowboy” and Beulah; sisters, Sue Ellen and Julie; and brothers, Richard, Danny and Mondell.
He is survived by a companion, Carol; and two children, Matt in California, and Teri in Texas; a brother, Steve in Albion; and numerous nieces and nephews. Monty is also survived by a special church family at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.
Monty was born in Goshen and moved to Garrett in elementary school. He graduated from Garrett High School in 1968, where he was a member of the Railroaders football team. The team may not have won the state championship while he played, but he did get a “reward” for his efforts — an unbendable left thumb as a result of a steel cleat into his knuckle — a story he loved to tell.
He had three passions in life — fast cars and motorcycles, fast balls, and his son, Matt.
His love for fast cars was innate as his dad, “Cowboy” and his brother, Danny, both raced cars in the area. In 1970, he purchased an Oldsmobile Cutlass — the Indy pace car that year. He loved that car!
In 1973, his son, Matt, was born during a three-day long Indy race in which a family friend, Gordon Johncock, was the winner. Monty was so proud! He shared his love for Indy with Matt, who never misses a race. His affinity for motorcycles was a pastime he introduced to Matt and Teri at a young age. Taking his Kawasaki 1000 “for a spin” on a weekend was a normal event. He taught his kids the importance of having fun while riding and to put a nice shine on them when finished.
Monty’s passion continued throughout his life, from Indy cars to NASCAR. He was the president of the late John Andretti’s fan club and developed a wonderful relationship with the Andretti family.
Monty also had quite the passion for fast balls — and slow balls — and curve balls — and home runs. He loved the young kids of DeKalb County and served as a little league umpire for 30 years. He would often joke that umpiring led him to his Jack Nicklaus titanium hips, “up and down behind home plate all of those years”.
He enjoyed watching other sports as well. Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers were his teams of choice. He reminisced about the “Steel Curtain” and always tried to bring Pittsburgh to Indiana, by displaying his huge “Steelers Country” banner outside of his home for all to see.
Monty was a dedicated employee at Dana Spicer Clutch in Auburn from where he retired after more than 30 years of service. He loved his work family and often told stories of the fun they had on the job.
Per his request, a funeral was not held.
