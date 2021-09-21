GARRETT — It’s Friday night at Garrett’s Memorial Field.
The band has played the national anthem and the school songs have been sung. The starting players from both teams have been announced from the press box.
The G-Men have left the block house for “The Walk,” the processional the players take going to the west entrance fence along Britton Street before storming the field to the wild cheers of the Maroon Monsoon fans.
At that moment, Tim Custer pushes the buttons on a remote control to set off a display of noisemakers and fireballs at the wings of the south end zone.
It’s just another home game in Garrett.
Custer, a 1990 Garrett graduate and former tight end/defensive end for the Big Train, has lit up the park for about six years, begun soon after Chris DePew took over as head coach.
In most cases, it takes about 15 minutes for Custer to set up the display, another hour for pairing wires to the box with a goal to be ready to fire 30 minutes prior to the game, Custer said. His daughter, Adalyn, 13, an eighth-grader at Garrett Middle School, has been helping with the set-up for a couple years.
The display uses consumer class fireworks, according to Custer, who works for Cantor Pyrotechnics in Avilla. The company has supplied the wireless remote box from which Custer can shoot off the display from a safe distance along the end zone. The cost of the display is funded by individual sponsors or Custer himself.
The introduction show will be ready to roll for this week’s homecoming game with the Railroaders battling the West Noble Chargers and the final home game on Oct. 1 when Garrett plays host to the Fairfield Falcons. Game time is 7 p.m.
The IHSAA does not allow any display or celebrations in post-season games, Custer added.
