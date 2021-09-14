Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.