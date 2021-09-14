Garrett Country Club logo

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 526

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 514

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 503

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 503

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 502

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 486

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 485

Phil DeJohn, Wayne Frank 484

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 483

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 471

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 451

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 449

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 430

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 429

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 423

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 421

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 412

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 382

Low scores — Dale Pfeiffer 36, Greg Douglas 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Mike Morr 40, Howard Marchand 41, Don Myers 41, Butch Beber 41, Terry Uehlein 41.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 478

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 474

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 471

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 464

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 464

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 444

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 442

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 440

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 436

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 427

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 424

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 416

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 415

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 415

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 412

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 412

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 410

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 407

Don Sproch, Josh Page 404

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 399

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 399

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 399

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 398

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 389

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 381

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 369

Low scores — Sherm Lewis 35, Butch Beber 37, Bill Davidson 38, Al Pinkerton 38, Kyle Branscum 38, Randy Surfus 38.

American Legion League

Players Points

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 558

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 546

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 532

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 526

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 524

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 518

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 508

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 501

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 500

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 499

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 489

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 482

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 474

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 471

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 469

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 465

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 463

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 456

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 454

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 451

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 441

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 438

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 438

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 430

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 361

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 353

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 38, Brock Diederich 38, Paul Gaul 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, John Dudash 39, Dave Shafer 39.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 209

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 202

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 223

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 187

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 185

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 190

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 197

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 191

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 180

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 185

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 178

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 178

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 196

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 185

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 183

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 174

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 171

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 170

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 169

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 169

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 163

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 163

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 166

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 159

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 175

Les Franken, Bob Jones 165

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 175

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 156

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 152

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

