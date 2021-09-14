Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 526
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 514
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 503
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 503
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 502
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 486
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 485
Phil DeJohn, Wayne Frank 484
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 483
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 471
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 451
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 449
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 430
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 429
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 423
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 421
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 412
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 382
Low scores — Dale Pfeiffer 36, Greg Douglas 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Mike Morr 40, Howard Marchand 41, Don Myers 41, Butch Beber 41, Terry Uehlein 41.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 478
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 474
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 471
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 464
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 464
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 444
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 442
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 440
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 436
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 427
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 424
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 416
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 415
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 415
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 412
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 412
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 410
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 407
Don Sproch, Josh Page 404
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 399
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 399
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 399
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 398
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 389
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 381
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 369
Low scores — Sherm Lewis 35, Butch Beber 37, Bill Davidson 38, Al Pinkerton 38, Kyle Branscum 38, Randy Surfus 38.
American Legion League
Players Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 558
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 546
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 532
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 526
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 524
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 518
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 508
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 501
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 500
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 499
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 489
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 482
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 474
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 471
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 469
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 465
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 463
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 456
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 454
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 451
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 441
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 438
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 438
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 430
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 361
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 353
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 38, Brock Diederich 38, Paul Gaul 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, John Dudash 39, Dave Shafer 39.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 209
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 202
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 223
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 187
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 185
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 190
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 197
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 191
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 180
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 185
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 178
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 178
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 196
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 185
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 183
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 174
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 171
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 170
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 169
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 169
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 163
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 163
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 166
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 159
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 175
Les Franken, Bob Jones 165
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 175
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 156
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 152
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
