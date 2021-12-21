Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The legion will open at noon Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day.
The legion will open at noon New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Eve party begins at 8 p.m. with The Bulldogs performing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There will be meatballs, sandwiches, wings, chips and dip, nachos, dip, salsa, sausage and sauerkraut.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced this upcoming event:
On New Year’s Eve, Tunes on Tap music videos and karaoke will be at the Eagles from 8 p.m. to midnight. Pre-sale tickets are $15 or $20 at the door.
This event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.