GARRETT — With the new year in sight, Garrett-Keyser-Butler leaders shared recent activities with the school board Monday.
J.E. Ober Elementary School Principal Kristi Surfus reported a “great turnout” with upwards of 600 people attending the Festival of Trees and Grandparents Night on Dec. 8 where students decorated themed trees with ornaments inspired by famous artists. Children also visited with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the cafeteria and guests enjoyed cookies and cocoa provided by Tri Kappa Sorority and the PTO.
Surfus also noted the retirement of Greg Myers as J.E. Ober assistant principal, effective Jan. 1. She thanked Myers for his years at Garrett, recalling his coaching of the C-team basketball team on which Surfus was a member.
“He’s done some really great things for our school,” she said of Myers.
Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden praised assistant principal and athletic director Joshua Dommer who has been at the middle since fall 2018. Dommer resigned from his position, effective Tuesday.
While sad to see him leave, Fielden said 12 candidates applied for the position and five people will be interviewed.
“All could do the job and I am confident we can fill the role with a strong candidate,” Fielden said of the applicants.
He reported a large number of students responded to call-outs for the upcoming sports seasons.
The National Junior Honor Society has adopted three families in Garrett for the season, providing meals and gifts for children, he added.
“I am really proud they are taking care of Christmas for Garrett families,” Fielden said.
He praised eighth-grade instructor Shalona Moody for heading up the project. He also gave a shout out to the Parent Connect group formed about nine years ago to help uplift the staff.
“We want to have a school where teachers want to work,” Fielden said.
He thanked parents Chris Gaar and Melissa Fielden who head this group. People wanting to become involved can contact the school, he added.
The remaining seniors finished ISTEP testing earlier this month, according to Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith. Graduating seniors had the option to follow the new Graduation Pathways checklist.
Current juniors will be the first class to use its graduation requirements, Smith said.
Graduation for the Class of 2022 will be Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.
In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Joe Filosa as high school math instructor; Brody Dixon as high school physical education instructor and weights coordinator and Corey Schoon as career development director.
Also approved were Aaran Sision and Joshua Smith as temporary custodians. Bobby York was also hired as seventh grade girls basketball coach.
The board approved the retirement of Myers; and the resignations of high school physical education instructor and weights coordinator Travis Holcomb, middle school assistant principal and athletic director Dommer; high school GLC instructional aide Tabitha Bullock; elementary math instructor Kelly Flotow; clinic assistant Nicole Smith; and cafeteria employee Chelsea Neuhaus.
The board also gave approval to the following:
• a Rainy Day transfer resolution;
• the bonding of school business manager Brittany Treesh;
• renewing the appointment of Brian Best as the school’s representative on the Garrett Public Library Board;
• the purchase of two 78-passenger school buses; and
• the purchase of a Ford Explorer for the district;
These activities also received approval:
• fundraisers for FFA and the junior class,
• a field trip to the Detroit Institute of Arts Museum on Feb. 11;
• two overnight wresting meets, one in Mishawaka on Dec. 28-29 and the other in Martinsville on Jan. 7-8; and
• a facility study for the district at a cost of about $75,000.
The new 2022-23 course guide for the high school, a Go Solutions agreement reimbursing Medicaid services and the 2021-22 School Engagement plan dealing with COVID were also approved.
Donations and grants amounting to $2,825 were also approved for the Garrett Claus, student council, student leadership and high school geoscience programs, FFA, the girls basketball program and library supplies.
An organizational meeting is planned at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 in the administration center followed by a financial board meeting.
Next year’s board meetings will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 21, April 25, May 23, June 20, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 in the Alan C. Middleton Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.