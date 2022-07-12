Jacqueline Hand
GARRETT — Jacqueline Sue Hand, 72, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.
She was born in Garrett, on Sept. 15, 1949, to Robert and Donna (Buchanan) Cartwright. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 1967. After high school, she graduated from IPFW, where she earned her degree in nursing.
Jacque married Jesse M. Hand in Huntertown, on Dec. 2, 1967. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2020.
She was a member of Wayne Center United Methodist Church. Jesse and Jacque started a program at the church called "Geri Bear." The bears were delivered to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
She loved to crochet and raise and release monarch butterflies with her grandchildren.
Jacque was a Registered Nurse at Hickory Creek Healthcare for more than 15 years, retiring in 2015.
Jacque was survived by her daughter, Angela Fritz; her son, Shane (fiance` Rachelle Shafter) Hand; six grandchildren, Josh, Joe, Jesse, Trae, Taylor "JJ" and Teonna; one great-grandson, Braylon; two brothers, Terry (Marsha) Cartwright and Richard (Barbara) Cartwright.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 12, 2020, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, with calling one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Wayne Center United Methodist Church, Kendallville, Indiana.
