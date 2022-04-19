CHURUBUSCO — Garrett’s boys track team finished third at the Tim Wilkins Invitational at Churubusco High School Saturday.
The Railroaders compiled 57.5 points. Churubusco ran away with the team title with 159 points. Manchester was second with 108 points. Woodlan and Monroe Central tied for fourth with 55 points.
The 4x800 relay team of Nathan Presswood, Tanner McMain, Gavin Weller and Luke Coffman finished second in 8 minutes. 40.08 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Presswood, Coffman, Brayden Kennedy and Holdon Bowser was third at 3:41.90.
Coffman was second in the 800 at 2:05.80. Graydon Clingan was second in the discus at 131-5.
McMain placed fifth in the 1,600 at 4:59.29. He finished sixth in the 3,200 at 11:04.58. Presswood was sixth in the 400 at 54.80 seconds.
Brayden Baker placed sixth in the 300 meter hurdles at 44.67 seconds and tied for eighth place in the high jump, clearing 5-6. Weller was seventh in the 3,200 at 11:10.70.
The 4x100 relay team of Chandler Minnich, Xavier Nusbaum, Jadyn Gilbert and Zack Warfield finished seventh at 47.72 seconds.
Minnich cleared 12 feet to grab third place in the pole vault. He placed eighth in the 110 meter hurdles in 19.75 seconds. Kennedy placed seventh in the long jump at 18-8.5 and eighth in the 200 meter dash at 28.46 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.