GARRETT — J.E. Ober Elementary will host its third annual Festival of Trees from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The public is welcome attend this free event, which will feature more than 700 handmade ornaments on display on more than 30 trees, free hot chocolate and cookies, free books for children, music from high school show choir members and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
This year, the event will also be a celebration of grandparents, since Grandparents’ Day festivities were canceled last year due to COVID. Students can show grandparents their lockers and make a keepsake Christmas craft with them at the event.
“There is something so magical about families coming together during the holiday season. We are so excited that our students and our families — especially our grandparents — can be a part of this tradition,” J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus said. “It was important to us that every student get to create something for the event and to keep the event free of charge so everyone could be included.”
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been studying the history and techniques of various artists for several weeks.
Art teacher Lindsay Brown selected an artists or artistic style for each class. Students then began working on creating ornaments in the style of those artists during their time in art class. The ornaments will be put on display on trees outside each classroom for the Festival of Trees.
“The students have been very excited about these projects,” Brown said. “Most of the projects were based on feedback from students in years’ past, and some classes even came up with their own ideas, which I absolutely love.”
Surfus also noted that more people and organizations have wanted to be a part of this event. The Garrett chapter of Tri Kappa will provide cookies, and the newly formed J.E. Ober PTO and the GHS Café will provide hot chocolate.
“It has been so amazing to see the number of people who have come forward with ideas for this event,” Surfus said. “People have been asking me if we are going to have it this year because they want to help or donate items. That is part of why I love this community.”
For more information, contact Brown at 357-3112, ext. 1129 or by email at lbrown@gkb.k12.in.us.
